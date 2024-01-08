"Better man to people than your pastor": Allen Iverson gets candid about overcoming public persona and perception of a gangster

During his time in the NBA, Allen Iverson was a polarizing figure due to the level of competition that he brought and also the reputation that he built. In a candid interview, the former league MVP reflected on transcending public stereotypes and the perceived image of a gangster.

Drawing an analogy from the movie "Reservoir Dogs," Iverson pointed out that even notorious figures like Al Capone and John Gotti wore suits daily, challenging the notion that appearances dictate character.

Here's what he said on "The Starting Five" podcast:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"These n****s are straight killers. All the gangsters are killers. Gangsters. Al Capone had on a suit everyday. John Gotti had on a suit everyday. Yeah them m*****f*****s cost a lot, but still he got on a suit. So that don't define, because I'm dressed like this."

The 11-time NBA All-Star asserted that beneath his unconventional attire, he embodies a better person than the conventional image of a pastor. He contends that true character is not defined by clothing but by actions and love.

"Man, I'm a better man to people than your pastor at your church. I'm a better man. I love way harder than you," said Iverson.

Allen Iverson acknowledges that he is not a perfect person

Beloved by many basketball fans during his prime, Allen Iverson knows his imperfections. Despite these hurdles, he confidently asserted his roles as a partner, best friend, son, and brother.

"I ain't perfect, I've been with her since I was 15-16 years old," said Iverson. "I've been through a divorce and right back with her months later but I know I'm the best friend, I know I'm the best son, I know I'm the best brother."

Despite troubles in his early teens, including an arrest and conviction for a bowling alley altercation, Iverson's resilience became evident during his incarceration.

Granted clemency after four months, he finished high school at Richard Milburn High School. Georgetown University recognized his talent, offering a scholarship. Allen Iverson excelled at Georgetown, winning the Big East Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

In his NBA career, Iverson received All-NBA First Team recognition three times. He was also the NBA scoring champion four times between 1999 to 2005. Playing for 12 seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, he averaged 27.6 points, 6.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 722 games.

After retiring, Allen Iverson made it the the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2016 together with Shaquille O'Neal and Yao Ming. He was also honored to be part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team in 2021. His No. 3 jersey was retired by the Philadelphia 76ers.