"Better scorer, passer, rebounder, and defender than Vando": Lakers fans rally to sign Darius Bazley and pull the plug on $48,000,000 forward 

The LA Lakers may have found a solid two-way option to bolster their frontcourt depth in veteran Darius Bazley after he lit up the California Classic Summer League on Tuesday. In the final game of this year's edition, Bazley scored the putback attempt with 13 seconds left to give the Lakers the go-ahead bucket and win 89-88 against the San Antonio Spurs.
Bazley impressed with his performances in the past two games, too. He was their second-best player behind Cole Swider. Bazley had 27 points against the Spurs on 8 of 11 shooting with 13 rebounds and a block.
Against the Heat on Sunday, he had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks on just six shot attempts. On Saturday against the Warriors, Bazley didn't have an impact on offense after scoring only five points, but he made three blocks.
After his stellar effort in the Lakers' California Classic finale, the Purple and Gold's fanbase was ecstatic about the opportunity to sign him to a roster spot for next season. Many even pointed out that he was a better version of Jarred Vanderbilt, who is on a $48,000,000 contract for the Lakers.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Here are some of the top reactions to Bazley and Vanderbilt's comparisons:
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.