"Better scorer, passer, rebounder, and defender than Vando": Lakers fans rally to sign Darius Bazley and pull the plug on $48,000,000 forward 

The LA Lakers may have found a solid two-way option to bolster their frontcourt depth in veteran Darius Bazley after he lit up the California Classic Summer League on Tuesday. In the final game of this year's edition, Bazley scored the putback attempt with 13 seconds left to give the Lakers the go-ahead bucket and win 89-88 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Bazley impressed with his performances in the past two games, too. He was their second-best player behind Cole Swider. Bazley had 27 points against the Spurs on 8 of 11 shooting with 13 rebounds and a block.

Against the Heat on Sunday, he had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks on just six shot attempts. On Saturday against the Warriors, Bazley didn't have an impact on offense after scoring only five points, but he made three blocks.

After his stellar effort in the Lakers' California Classic finale, the Purple and Gold's fanbase was ecstatic about the opportunity to sign him to a roster spot for next season. Many even pointed out that he was a better version of Jarred Vanderbilt, who is on a $48,000,000 contract for the Lakers.

Here are some of the top reactions to Bazley and Vanderbilt's comparisons:

Satoru Gojo @GOJOLEGACIES LINK Darius Bazley is a better scorer, passer, rebounder, and defender than Vando! Go get him @Lakers

🎰 @RRadosworld LINK Bazley > Vando

EuroEgoy @EuroEgoy LINK he could replace vando, and his offense is potent

Earl Lewis @mfbarl25 LINK I know this is summer league but he seem to be better than Vando,could be a nice replacement if we have to trade him

Raj C. @RajChipalu LINK His handle and driving ability makes him more valuable. He will also at least take shots in comparison to Vando.

