  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • "Better scorer, passer, rebounder, and defender than Vando": Lakers fans rally to sign Darius Bazley and pull the plug on $48,000,000 forward 

"Better scorer, passer, rebounder, and defender than Vando": Lakers fans rally to sign Darius Bazley and pull the plug on $48,000,000 forward 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 09, 2025 04:45 GMT
Lakers fans rally to sign Darius Bazley and pull the plug on $48,000,000 forward (Images via: Imagn, Lakers X)
Lakers fans rally to sign Darius Bazley and pull the plug on $48,000,000 forward (Images via: Imagn, Lakers X)

The LA Lakers may have found a solid two-way option to bolster their frontcourt depth in veteran Darius Bazley after he lit up the California Classic Summer League on Tuesday. In the final game of this year's edition, Bazley scored the putback attempt with 13 seconds left to give the Lakers the go-ahead bucket and win 89-88 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ad

Bazley impressed with his performances in the past two games, too. He was their second-best player behind Cole Swider. Bazley had 27 points against the Spurs on 8 of 11 shooting with 13 rebounds and a block.

Against the Heat on Sunday, he had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks on just six shot attempts. On Saturday against the Warriors, Bazley didn't have an impact on offense after scoring only five points, but he made three blocks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After his stellar effort in the Lakers' California Classic finale, the Purple and Gold's fanbase was ecstatic about the opportunity to sign him to a roster spot for next season. Many even pointed out that he was a better version of Jarred Vanderbilt, who is on a $48,000,000 contract for the Lakers.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here are some of the top reactions to Bazley and Vanderbilt's comparisons:

Ad
Ad
Ad
About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications