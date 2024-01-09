"Better than Tatum.": NBA fans erupt as Paolo Banchero averages 34 Points in January, garnering comparisons to Celtics' superstar

Paolo Banchero has been on a tear since the start of 2024. The Orlando Magic forward is averaging 34.3 points on 44.2%, including 50.0% from deep. He also adds 9.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.0 steals to his stats.

With the All-Star Game fast approaching, many are convinced that he could make his first selection to the said event. A few are even comparing him to superstar Jayson Tatum. The All-NBA forward of the Boston Celtics is expected to make his fifth straight appearance in the annual showcase event of the league.

Paolo Banchero’s impressive performance was on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. Orlando’s franchise cornerstone had 35 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block.

Fans reacted on Twitter/X regarding his amazing January start:

“My MVP. Better than Tatum.”

Tatum has played three games in January and is averaging 32.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Boston’s crafty do-it-all star is hitting 53.6% of his shots, including 57.7% from deep. In Sunday’s 118-101 victory over the Indiana Pacers, “JT” had 38 points, making 14-23 field-goal attempts, including 8-13 from rainbow distance.

One could easily make an argument, though, that Paolo Banchero is on the verge of hitting the plateau that Jayson Tatum is on right now. While the former has been excellent this month, the latter has had a much better season.

The Boston Celtics have a 28-8 record, the best in the NBA, while the Orlando Magic hold a 21-15 win-loss slate. For the season, Tatum has recorded 27.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.5 APG and 1.0 SPG. Banchero has averaged 23.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 4.9 APG and 1.1 SPG.

The comparisons between the two are easy to understand. Both are explosive players who have mainly played the power forward role this season for their respective teams. The two also played one season with Duke before entering the NBA. Tatum was the No. 3 pick in 2017 while Banchero was the top name in 2022.

Jayson Tatum’s Celtics won the season series against Paolo Banchero’s Magic

Last season, Paolo Banchero’s Orlando Magic decisively won the head-to-head encounters against the Boston Celtics 3-1. This season, Jayson Tatum led his team to a 2-1 edge in the season series.

Orlando won the first meeting 113-96 on Nov. 24 before Boston’s 128-111 victory on Dec. 15. Two nights later, the Celtics repeated in the rematch 114-97. The Cs’ first win against the Magic this season was more impressive than the second. They didn’t have Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet and still had a comfortable win.

If both teams hold on to their respective standings, they could have a potential Eastern Conference semifinal showdown. If and when that happens, expect Jayson Tatum and Paolo Banchero to go after each other.