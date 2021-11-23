Betting website reveals LeBron James to be the favorite in a hypothetical boxing match between him and Isaiah Stewart

After their run-in Sunday night, one betting website has taken the liberty of providing odds on who would have their hand between Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart.

An altercation broke out between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart after Stewart took offense to a heavy-handed blow to his face from James that left him bleeding from the face and mouth. The incident began as both were jostling for position for a rebound after a free throw.

What followed was a prolonged scene in which Stewart continually tried to break free of those restraining him as he attempted to engage LeBron James in retaliation. Both the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers team members became involved in trying to de-escalate the situation.

Isaiah Stewart running after LeBron

In the modern world of boxing, celebrities have become known for settling disputes such as these in the ring, with YouTube star Jake Paul being a recent notable name. Former NBA star Nate Robinson has also tried his hand at the sweet science but didn't have the best of times in the ring.

LeBron James opens as the favorite if he and Isaiah Stewart want to settle their feud in a boxing ring, according to @BovadaOfficial

Bovada's website has LeBron James listed as the clear favorite to be victorious at the end of the hypothetical bout, which is a surprise considering the disparity in age between the two. James will turn 37 on Dec. 30, while Isaiah Stewart is 20.

LeBron James (6-foot-8, 250 pounds) has always taken care of his body, with his workout routines the stuff of legend, and he is known for spending money to ensure he works with the best training staff he can. Isaiah Stewart, who is an inch shorter and the same weight, would be no pushover in a controlled environment.

Regardless of who the hypothetical winner might be, it seems LeBron James is unwilling to share an NBA floor with Isaiah Stewart again in the future, making it highly unlikely he would agree to share a boxing ring with Stewart.

Man!!!! Damn near seen my life flash before it's eyes🤣🤣🤣🤣. All good tho! Just ain't no way I step the court with Stew again 👑 👀

The Los Angeles Lakers ended up winning 121-116 against the Detroit Pistons despite LeBron James being ejected (as was Isaiah Stewart), thanks in large part to some excellent play from Anthony Davis down the stretch. Davis (30 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks) iced the game with two successive blocks followed by a breakaway reverse layup to end the game.

