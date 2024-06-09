Bhavnagar to host the Senior National Basketball Championship 2024-25 - Reports

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) conducted their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Chennai on Saturday, June 8. The BFI discussed the upcoming National Championships 2024-25 at the meeting among other subjects.

According to the Times of India, Bhavnagar in Gujarat has been awarded the Senior National Basketball Championship, which will be held in January 2025, as decided at the AGM.

Furthermore, Kolkata and Maharashtra will host the Youth (U16) and Sub-Junior (U13) Championships, which will be held later this year.

In another key decision made at the AGM, there will be open bidding for the National Basketball League tender rights on June 25. This is a significant step as earlier, the Karnataka Civil Court had restrained the Basketball Federation of India from opening the tender bids until the next date of hearing on June 10.

Moreover, as reported in The Hindu, all players part of the national team camps may receive a fixed remuneration as indicated by the BFI President Aadhav Arjuna.

BFI will appoint a separate coach for India’s 3x3 teams

As the 3x3 Basketball format has received attention of late, it was also reported that the Basketball Federation of India will appoint a separate coach for India’s 3x3 teams. The appointment is likely to be confirmed very soon and the coach is reported to be from Serbia.

Additionally, following the Federation’s partnership with Manipal University earlier this year in February as the first National Basketball Academy partner of BFI, it is likely that Corvuss American Academy will be partnered as the Federation’s next National Basketball Academy.

Corvuss American Academy is an international boarding school for student-athletes and is located in Karjat, near Mumbai. Former international basketball player Kunal Maria was the founder of the facility.

Furthermore, the Basketball Federation of India has also signed a four-year sponsorship deal with Vector X. The deal names Vector X as an official partner of the Federation for Balls, Apparel, Bags, and Footwear.