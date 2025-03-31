“Big 3 is cold ngl” - NBA fans elated as Zach Lowe announces massive comeback on with Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo

As the NBA regular season comes to a close, the media landscape was hit with major news regarding Zach Lowe. Fans on social media were beyond elated to see a longtime analyst land on his feet with a new network.

Back in September, Lowe was part of a string of lay-offs from ESPN. Aside from a few rants on social media, he's been rather dormant in regards to talking about the league. However, that is soon going to change.

Late Sunday night, Bill Simmons announced that Lowe is joining The Ringer. He'll be launching a new podcast, along with writing columns as well. As one of the more beloved analysts covering basketball, NBA fans burst with excitement following the news.

Others gushed about how Lowe returning to the media space is great for the sport and its fans.

"This is good for all basketball fans. Great news to start the morning." One fan said.

"Bill Simmons adding real ball knowers instead of grifters." Another fan said.

"Welcome back! Great timing to return as NBA commentary reaches an all-time low." Said one fan.

Lowe's new podcast, The Zach Lowe Show, is slated to release its first episode next week.

Zach Lowe makes small post following return to NBA media

As social media was buzzing over news of the return of Zach Lowe, the longtime NBA analyst decided to react himself. He posted a brief statement on X (formerly Twitter) about joining the team at The Ringer. Lowe's primary focus is knocking the rust off after being out of action for nearly six months.

The timing could not be better for Lowe, as things in the NBA are about to pick up dramatically. Not only is the postseason looming, but there are countless teams capable of making a run at the championship.

Re-entering the podcast space, Lowe will have endless things to give his thoughts and analysis on. Surely among the primary topics he'll be covering out the gates is the various award races across the league.

In this final stretch, the MVP race is still neck-and-neck. Nikola Jokic has put together his best campaign to date, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the OKC Thunder on what has been a historic season.

When the news first emerged that Lowe was part of ESPN's latest run of lay-offs, fans were heartbroken to see him removed from his position. Seeing how positive the response has been to his hiring, it seems his return will be welcomed by fans across the league.

