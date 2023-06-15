"Big shoes to fill"- Bam Adebayo says there is a long way to go before they can replace Udonis Haslem

Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo is aware that he has big shoes to fill from a leadership perspective with Udonis Haslem retiring. The Heat center is one of the prominent leaders within the locker room. He is one of the prime candidates to fill the void Haslem left.

Albeit only 25 years old, Adebayo has the traits needed, but he reckons there's plenty of time before the Heat find a way to work without the "OG." Here's what Ba Adebayo said in his exit interview about this:

“Big shoes to fill. Definitely a lot more championships. A lot more tattoos. A lot more trash talking… I don’t think anybody can be another Udonis.”

Udonis Haslem was the undisputed vocal leader of the Miami Heat locker room. He was the longest-tenured player in the franchise's history, and not many even came close to how much he resonated with the famous "Heat Culture."

Haslem didn't just instill those values in the young players but also in the veterans who joined the franchise later in their careers, including Jimmy Butler. The respect he earned within the organization remains unparalleled due to his contribution off the court, especially in the later stages of his illustrious 20 years with the team.

Udonis Haslem has been mentoring Bam Adebayo since his debut with Miami Heat

Akin to Udonis Haslem, Bam Adebayo has also started his NBA career with the Miami Heat, and as it stands, he seems like he's there for the long run. Haslem was already in his mentor-player role with the team when Adebayo debuted in 2017.

The "OG" has worked closely with Adebayo, making him the natural succeeder of the role Haslem pulled off. Udonis reckons that it will take a long time for Heat to find his replacement but labeled some notable options, including Bam, saying (via Andscape):

"They got work to do. They got work to do, dawg. I don’t know if it would just be just one person. We have great leadership in Kyle (Lowry), who’ll be back next year.

"We just picked up K. Love (Kevin Love). We also have Bam (Adebayo), who is somebody who I’ve been molding and mentoring, and been very close to over the years."

"I'm the bearer of [Heat Culture]. I carry it. ... We ain't for everybody." Udonis Haslem has announced he will return for one final season with the Miami Heat before he retires."I'm the bearer of [Heat Culture]. I carry it. ... We ain't for everybody." Udonis Haslem has announced he will return for one final season with the Miami Heat before he retires."I'm the bearer of [Heat Culture]. I carry it. ... We ain't for everybody." 🔥 https://t.co/52iKly9SK6

Udonis Haslem was the link between the Heat's coaches and the players. Any team must have that presence as it's integral to their success. Bam Adebayo is still young in that regard. However, he will always have Haslem to turn to for advice, owing to the relationship the two have shared off the court.

Bam Adebayo as the next "OG" doesn't seem like a far-fetched notion if he remains with the franchise throughout his career.

