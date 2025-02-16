"Big Ten’s most-winningest coach in history!" - Magic Johnson honors MSU HC Tom Izzo after his legendary accomplishment

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson paid tribute on X to Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo on Sunday. Tom Izzo became the all-time leader in Big Ten conference victories as he surpassed legendary coach Bob Knight with his 354th career Big Ten win.

Izzo achieved the feat in the No. 11 Spartans' 79-65 comeback victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Magic Johnson, a former MSU star congratulated Izzo on his achievement on X.

“Cookie and I want to congratulate MSU’s Basketball coach Izzo on his huge record-breaking 354th win last night over Illinois, passing Bobby Knight and becoming Big Ten’s most-winningest coach in history!" Johnson said.

"I respect and admire him so much, and this achievement couldn't have happened to a better coach or person. Go green and Go White! @MSU_Basketball," he added.

Izzo's achievement is the latest in a storied career that has seen him rack up 26 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, the longest active streak in men's college basketball. The veteran coach has also led the Spartans to six Big Ten Tournament championships, an NCAA championship in 2000, and eight Final Four appearances.

He has also earned eight National Coach of the Year awards and boasts an impressive all-time coaching record of 727-299. These achievements have cemented his place as one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history.

Tom Izzo once said that Magic Johnson could be his potential successor at MSU

Magic Johnson might have left Michigan State decades ago, but that didn't stop coach Tom Izzo from naming him as a potential successor. Izzo spoke on a November 11, 2024 episode of the College Hoops Today Podcast, where he mentioned Magic Johnson and other notable alumni who he wished would take over from him.

"I got no interest in getting out of it (coaching MSU)," Izzo said on the College Hoops Today Podcast, per Fan Duel's Jon Rothstein. "When I'm done, I'm going to talk to Mateen Cleaves, Steve Smith, Magic Johnson, and Draymond Green. I don't want to lose the culture that I've seen for 40 years as a GA on up."

Johnson's time at Michigan State University (MSU) was truly remarkable. During his two-year stint from 1977 to 1979, he led the Spartans to the Big Ten Conference title and a berth in the 1978 NCAA tournament.

Johnson's crowning achievement at MSU came in 1979 when he led the Spartans to the NCAA Championship, where he helped defeat Indiana State 75-64 in the final game. He was also selected to the All-American team for his performance and was voted the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

