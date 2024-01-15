Big3 founder Ice Cube honored by Basketball Hall of Fame, name 'Impact' award after him

Big3 founder Ice Cube was recently honored by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, with the institution naming the inaugural Impact Award after him.

Widely acknowledged for his role in co-founding the professional 3-on-3 basketball program, the award comes as a recognition of Ice Cube's profound impact on the sport. In response to this honor, he expressed his hope for the award to honor the right people. He said:

"So honored to see the trophy and exhibit for The Ice Cube Impact Award. Can't wait to reward people in the future who positively impact us through the game of basketball. Thank you @hoophall."

He is known for his unparalleled passion towards the game and his unwavering commitment to encouraging crucial dialogues surrounding inclusivity, equal opportunity, and racial and social justice.

On their decision to introduce this honor after Ice Cube, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, John L. Doleva, said:

“Ice Cube’s unquestionable passion for the game and his desire to see it utilized as a catalyst for positive impact on communities are unwavering. His sphere of influence in both the entertainment industry and in the professional sports arena brings remarkable authenticity and value to this award.”

Ice Cube was not expecting the Hall of Fame honor

The renowned rapper and actor expressed his sincere surprise at being honored by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Cube said he was completely taken aback by the award, emphasizing that he and his team did not anticipate such recognition when it was announced in November 2023.

Before the award show, Ice Cube expressed his gratitude for being accorded the honor. He said, in a conversation with HipHopDX:

“This is big time! I’ve had passion for music, and in movies and sports. I’ve ended up in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — not reaching for that, but just having the passion at the right time.

...And then in sports this is another milestone that’s just off the chart, because no way, shape or form did I ever think I would be in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame — for any reason.”

This unexpected honor has left the rap legend at a loss for words, especially when recognition from such a prestigious and esteemed organization is announced for him. He added:

“Having an award bearing my name only intensifies my commitment to advancing inclusivity and equal opportunity in sports, alongside my unwavering dedication to community activism.”

However, the Ice Cube Impact Award was presented to the West Coast rapper at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 14, 2024, in Springfield, Massachusetts.