“Bigger than basketball” - NBA fans drop heartfelt reactions as Joe Ingles’ autistic son watches him play for the first time

Joe Ingles had logged just 108 minutes across 18 games this season heading into Friday's matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans. Typically inactive, Ingles suited up for his first game since late February and earned his first start since the 2021-22 season. However, this wasn’t a tactical move. Minnesota head coach Chris Finch wanted Ingles’ autistic son to see his dad play live for the first time.

Ingles’ wife and children, who reside in Orlando, traveled to Minnesota this week. Jacob, the oldest son of the 11-year NBA veteran, achieved a significant milestone during the Timberwolves vs. Jazz game on March 16 by overcoming the sensory overload of an NBA game. However, Ingles didn’t play in that 128–102 win over Utah, denying Jacob the chance to see his dad in action.

That’s why Finch made the decision to start the 6-foot-8 Aussie against the Pelicans, allowing Jacob to watch his dad play live for the first time. The gesture earned praise from fans.

“W coach man. This is bigger than basketball,” @nando17celtics wrote.

“This is what it’s all about,” another user wrote.

“What a beautiful moment! It's so special that Jacob got to experience his dad playing live for the first time. Here’s to more unforgettable memories together!” @CelestialAatif commented.

“Chris Finch is an amazing coach. It’s things like this, caring about your players beyond just the game, that brings a team together and makes everyone willing to run through a brick wall for you,” @0x002timmy said.

“This is really heartwarming, good on Finch,” @TheLakersForum wrote.

“One of the coolest things I’ve ever seen an NBA coach do. Chris Finch is a class act,” @JakeAndBall wrote.

While Joe Ingles failed to knock down any of his three field goal attempts, Jacob did witness the Wolves clinch a dominant 134-93 win.

Joe Ingles’ wife reacts to Chris Finch’s gesture

It was a night to remember for the Ingles family. Joe Ingles’ wife, Renae, reflected on the special occasion and shared how much it meant to their 8-year-old son. Renae expressed her deep gratitude to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"I am still speechless with gratitude," Renae captioned her Story.

Following the game, Chris Finch spoke about the decision to start Joe Ingles.

"It was emotional. Sometimes you've got to do the human thing. Someone put it in my head today as an idea to make sure Joe can see the floor and I figured if we're going to do it, let's do it in style,” Finch said.

The Timberwolves are 2-0 with an average margin of victory of 33.5 points when Jacob’s in attendance for the full game.

