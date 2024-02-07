“Bigger than a championship”: Kyrie Irving shares candid reflection on achievements & setbacks during Brooklyn Nets tenure

Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving lit up his former team, the Brooklyn Nets, on Tuesday. Irving recorded a game-high 36 points on 62.5% shooting as Dallas secured a 119-107 road victory. Afterward, the eight-time All-Star candidly reflected on his tumultuous tenure with Brooklyn.

Upon teaming up with superstar forward Kevin Durant on the Nets in 2019 free agency, Irving and Co. faced NBA title expectations. The pressure on the team was only magnified when Brooklyn acquired star guard James Harden from the Houston Rockets in 2021, forming a Big 3.

However, between injuries and off-court distractions, the Nets never lived up to expectations. The franchise won only one playoff series (2021) during Irving’s tenure before he and Durant were traded ahead of last season’s trade deadline.

On Tuesday, Kyrie Irving touched on his time with the Nets, highlighting his appreciation for the opportunity to suit up for his hometown team. The 31-year-old grew up in West Orange, New Jersey, and frequently attended Nets games as a child. Thus, he credited the organization for igniting his passion for basketball.

Irving later spoke about his shortcomings with Brooklyn. The star point guard took responsibility for the mistakes he made on and off the court. However, he noted that the experience helped him grow into a better person.

“Obviously, I fell short in terms of championship aspirations. But for me, I think it was bigger than a championship here,” Irving said. “I had to really take some moral stances that propelled me into a place in my life that I had to become accustomed to.

“There were some political things that were going on here as well that I couldn’t control. There were some things that I did on my court that I look back on and they were mistakes. And I have to be accountable for those things. I’m not perfect, but one thing I can say is I’ve been able to learn from things and continue to push forward, man.”

Kyrie Irving felt at home during return to Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving looked comfortable in his return to Brooklyn, as he thrived in front of his family and friends in attendance at the Barclays Center.

On top of his game-high 36 points, Irving recorded two rebounds, five assists, two steals and six 3-pointers as Dallas won its second straight game. Following the contest, he took the time to sign autographs for Nets fans.

“It felt like I was home tonight,” Irving said.

While Irving had a rocky tenure with the Nets, his first season and a half with the Mavericks has been more-or-less drama-free. Injuries have been the biggest concern, as the eight-time All-Star has already missed 22 games this season. But when he’s been available, he and co-star Luka Doncic have spear-headed a lethal offense.

After Tuesday’s victory, the Mavericks (28-23) sit eighth in the Western Conference. They next visit the New York Knicks on Thursday (33-18).

