"Biggest failure a front office has done": NBA analyst rebukes Suns' ambitious moves after 0-2 hole vs T'Wolves

Despite the All-Star scoring tandem of the Phoenix Suns' trio, the Minnesota Timberwolves outmatched the Suns in their first-round series together.

In an interview with ESPN, NBA analyst Kenny Beecham gave his hot take concerning the outlook of this Phoenix team after they made an early buzz in the offseason with the acquisition of Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards.

"If the Suns don't make it out of the first round, it is one of the biggest failures a front office has done over the last 20 years," Beecham said.

During Games 1 and 2 of the quarterfinal round, Phoenix looked out of sync with their offense. Matched up against the number-one-ranked defense (108.4 rating) in the league, Minnesota made Devin Booker and co. uncomfortable in each possession.

It has been an inconsistent 2023–24 NBA season for the Phoenix Suns, who finished as the sixth seed (49–33 record) in the Western Conference. With the huge expectations placed on the team, given the presence of their three 23+ points per game scorers, fans are left disappointed with the 0-2 series hole they are in.

This series has so far exposed the team's lack of a proper floor general and a center that can go head-to-head with the imposing heights of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns at the frontcourt.

Suns star Devin Booker remains confident the team can turn the series around in their favor

Following the 105-93 Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Devin Booker was not swayed by the team's 0-2 disadvantage in the series.

Instead, he remains confident that the Suns can turn the ship around as they head back home to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4, as per PHNX Sports' Gerald Bourguet.

"Don't count us out," Booker said. "It's a series for a reason. I don't think any road team's won so far. I know that doesn't have anything to do with us, but it's just the situation that it is."

The context of heading back home could just be what this team needs, as they certainly need some momentum to swing in their favor.

During Tuesday's loss, only Devin Booker reached 20 points (6-of-13 shooting) but struggled to get into any kind of rhythm throughout the game. Meanwhile, it wasn't any different for Kevin Durant (18 points, 6-of-15 shooting) and Bradley Beal (14 points, 6-of-17 shooting).

Considering the Phoenix Suns' lackluster depth, there's no denying that the three NBA All-Stars on the team will need to step up their production if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. All eyes are on them entering Game 3 on Friday.

