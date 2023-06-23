“Biggest fumble in Hornets history” – NBA fans are shocked after Brandon Miller is picked over Scoot Henderson as No.2 draft pick by Charlotte

The 2023 NBA draft is under way, and a shocking turn of events has already taken place. The Charlotte Hornets secured the second overall pick during the draft lottery. With that in mind, most observers expected Charlotte to select Scoot Henderson considering that he was that he was the projected No. 2 pick in this year's draft.

To everyone's surprise, the Charlotte Hornets decided to roll with Brandon Miller instead. Miller was projected to be the third pick this year, which meant that fans expected him to suit up for the Portland Trail Blazers. Apparently, Charlotte had other ideas,. and Miller is the guy they wanted. However, NBA fans aren't too thrilled with the Hornets' pick.

Here's what some fans had to say on social media.

@BallLikeRuss tweeted: "Biggest fumble in Hornets history"

@nijigasakilove tweeted: "Scoot better anyway"

@_CharityStripe_ tweeted: "MJ about to give him the Michael Kidd-Gilchrist"

@BignTallMatt tweeted: "2nd greatest player of all time, worst owner in history. Poverty franchise… get MJ out…"

@HBAcrypto tweeted: "Terrible pick"

@HoodiGuWop tweeted: "Mj is the worst owner of all time this is why Lebron clears"

@AyoJadn tweeted: "They really passed on scoot"

@KD48377931 tweeted: "Michael jordan is the worst thing to ever happen to Charlotte"

Why are NBA fans upset about picking Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson?

2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game: Scoot Henderson

Before Victor Wembanyama blasted onto the scene, Scoot Henderson was the top prospect. Initially playing for the NBA G League Ignite, Henderson was considered to be a future star in the league with his jaw-dropping playing style. He's an explosive guard who resembles the feistiness of Russell Westbrook but with a better jump shot.

Throughout their preparation for the 2023 draft, Henderson and Wembanyama were the talk of the town. While many believe that Brandon Miller is also a talented player, nobody can deny Henderson's basketball prowess. Some fans even believe that if Victor Wembanyama didn't enter the draft this year, Henderson might've been the top pick.

Still, it's no wonder many Charlotte Hornets fans are upset with the organization's pick. They were expecting to have a worthy No. 1 pick contender by their side this season.

