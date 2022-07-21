“Biggest mistake you ever made was following him, because he’s not one to follow” - Skip Bayless believes Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have gone “splitsville”, says KD should’ve gone to the Knicks

New reports from the Brooklyn Nets suggest that Kevin Durant's trade request might have been an attempt to get Kyrie Irving traded. Skip Bayless stated that he has since called it, pointing out that KD made a mistake by joining Irving.

Hoopsview @hoopsview



(via “People around the league think the Kevin Durant trade request wasn't actually about him getting out of Brooklyn, it was about getting Kyrie Irving out of Brooklyn."(via @mcten “People around the league think the Kevin Durant trade request wasn't actually about him getting out of Brooklyn, it was about getting Kyrie Irving out of Brooklyn." 👀(via @mcten) https://t.co/TYjUngshbR

Irving and the Brooklyn Nets failed to reach an agreement for an extension, resulting in the All-Star guard opting into his player option. Shortly after Irving opted in, KD requested a trade.

It was shocking to say the least, as many expected Durant to be thrilled to play with Irving once again. There were also reports of them wanting to play together outside Brooklyn. However, that might not have been the case, as recent reports suggest.

On Undisputed: Skip and Bayless, Durant's topic of reportedly requesting a trade to get Irving out was brought up. Bayless believes KD made a huge mistake by joining Irving in 2019.

"I did first guess this because over the last two, three weeks on this show, I have told you that it appears to me that Kevin and Kyrie have gone splitsville. They are not besties anymore. They are 'do not invite them' at this point, together.

"I still believe two things. I believe the biggest mistake Kevin Durant made was following Kyrie to Brooklyn. There was a better route for him."

After discussing how he should have gone to the New York Knicks instead of the Nets, he continued:

"Kevin is far more follower than leader, and he followed. He even said it at the opening media session in Brooklyn.

"Biggest mistake you ever made was following him (Irving) because he's not one to follow. The deeper he gets into his career, the more his passion wanes."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"I first guessed this...It appears to me that Kevin and Kyrie have gone Splitsville, they are not besties anymore...Following Kyrie to Brooklyn is KD's biggest mistake." @RealSkipBayless reacts to reports of Kevin Durant wanting Kyrie out of Brooklyn:"I first guessed this...It appears to me that Kevin and Kyrie have gone Splitsville, they are not besties anymore...Following Kyrie to Brooklyn is KD's biggest mistake." .@RealSkipBayless reacts to reports of Kevin Durant wanting Kyrie out of Brooklyn:"I first guessed this...It appears to me that Kevin and Kyrie have gone Splitsville, they are not besties anymore...Following Kyrie to Brooklyn is KD's biggest mistake." https://t.co/cjSwGglAko

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving might stay with the Brooklyn Nets

Patty Mills #8, Kevin Durant #7, and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

Trade talks involving Durant and Irving have slowed down in the past few days. If things continue this way deeper into free agency, both players might be stuck with the Nets for the 2022-23 season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



The Nets 'are not aggressively' reaching out to teams Trade talks around Kevin Durant have 'slowed to a trickle,' per @WindhorstESPN The Nets 'are not aggressively' reaching out to teams Trade talks around Kevin Durant have 'slowed to a trickle,' per @WindhorstESPN The Nets 'are not aggressively' reaching out to teams https://t.co/NkYbvKxDsF

The only team that was heavily pursuing Irving was the LA Lakers, but it seems like they are turning their attention somewhere else. There have been reports of the Lakers opening talks with the Indiana Pacers over Buddy Hield.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "There is no traction on a deal sending Russell Westbrook out and Kyrie Irving in... There have been some talks re-engaged between the Lakers and Pacers."



ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports Buddy Hield and Myles Turner trades have been lightly discussed.



"There is no traction on a deal sending Russell Westbrook out and Kyrie Irving in... There have been some talks re-engaged between the Lakers and Pacers."ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports Buddy Hield and Myles Turner trades have been lightly discussed.https://t.co/8DcP0GPl3x

The Nets reportedly want draft picks and the Lakers are not willing to let go of them. Although it has been reported that LeBron James does not care about the picks, the front office is not wavering.

For Durant, no team has been able to match the Nets' asking price. Going by what Rudy Gobert was traded for, the Nets will want a lot more for KD.

Skip Bayless believes Pat Riley can pull a rabbit out of the hat and land KD even as the Miami Heat do not have tradeable assets. However, there was no movement at the time of publication.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far