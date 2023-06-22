Bilal Coulibaly vs. Cam Whitmore: Wingspan, height, age, stats and more compared

Bilal Coulibaly and Cam Whitmore are both expected to be selected in the lottery portion of the 2023 NBA Draft. The two athletes took very different paths to the NBA. Coulibaly is an international prospect from France who plays on the Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A alongside projected first overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Whitmore played one season of college basketball for the Villanova Wildcats.

With both players likely to hear their name called within the lottery portion of Thursday's draft, they could find themselves compared to one another for the next decade. Take a look at how the two young talents stack up against one another below.

Bilal Coulibaly: Wingspan, height, age, and stats

Bilal Coulibaly stands at 6'8, however, he has a 7'2 wingspan. Coulibaly is just 18 years old. In his lone season as a professional, Coulibaly averaged 5.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game in just 18.1 minutes per game. He shot 53.2% from the field, 45.2% from three-point range and 59.5% from the free-throw line.

While Coulibaly's numbers don't stand out, he is viewed as having plenty of upside.

Cam Whitmore: Wingspan, height, age, stats

Cam Whitmore stands at 6'5.75 and has a 6'8.5 wingspan. Whitmore is also just 18 years old. In his lone season of college basketball, he averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game. Whitmore shot 47.8% from the field, 34.3% from three-point range and 70.3% from the free-throw line. He was named to the Big East All-Freshman Team and was named Big East Freshman of the Year.

Will Bilal Coulibaly or Cam Whitmore be selected higher?

Bilal Coulibaly is currently projected to be selected as a fringe-lottery pick. He has been mocked as high as eighth overall and as low as in the 20s and out of the lottery altogether. Coulibaly's lack of production combined with his upside gives him one of the widest range of possibilities heading into Thursday's draft.

Cam Whitmore also has a wide range of possibilities as he has been mocked as high as fourth overall, however, some projections have him falling out of the top ten. While this year's draft has a consensus top-three of Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, Whitmore could very well be the fourth player to hear his name called on Thursday.

While there are generally always curveballs on draft day, it appears Whitmore will hear his name called before Coulibaly.

