“Bill gave me a huge lift up”: 7x Grammy Award-winning star shares heartfelt and gratuitous anecdote on Bill Walton’s death

NBA legend Bill Walton sadly died on Monday, as announced by the league. The two-time NBA champion left a huge legacy behind not only as a player but as a broadcaster. Walton was one of the most entertaining color commentators when he covered the association and then college basketball.

It doesn't seem like he only made an impact on basketball fans and colleagues but pop culture celebrities as well. Rock and pop star John Mayer took to X/Twitter to share a heartfelt message about Walton. The seven-time Grammy winner recalled how Walton helped him not lose sight of the important things

His message included a part about the deceased's 'kindness, encouragement and friendship.'

"The climb to acceptance is steep in the Grateful Dead universe, and Bill gave me a huge lift up those stairs with his kindness, his encouragement, and his friendship. He will be so deeply missed, but his approach to life will never be forgotten.

"I think it’s pretty good advice that when times get tough, everything will be okay if you just pretend to be Bill Walton. Thank you Bill," Mayer wrote today.

Walton was considered an all-time great center despite having a relatively short career. His name transcended the limits of basketball and touched many people, including Mayer, who founded the band 'Dead & Company' in 2015 with former members of the Grateful Dead, a music formation that Walton used to love.

Boston Celtics pay homage to Bill Walton

Before Mayer, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the Portland Trail Blazers shared touching words for Walton. The Boston Celtics did the same before the game, sending a heartfelt message to the big man.

After the team clinched a spot in the 2024 NBA Finals, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck also dedicated the win to the former NBA MVP, who won a title with the team in 1986.

"All I can think about right now is we lost a great Celtic today. Bill Walton, one of the greatest Celtics of all time. This is dedicated to Bill," Grousbeck said Monday night.

Walton's legacy is not to be forgotten, and it's great to see how many people loved and respected him for so much more than dribbling a basketball.

