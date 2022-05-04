"Bill Laimbeer to me, that was dirty… Bill Laimbeer was trying to hurt you" - Indiana Pacers legend compares Pistons enforcer to Draymond Green and Chris Paul, implies he was a "dirty" player

Chris Paul and Draymond Green are two of the most decorated and fiercest players in the NBA today. They have impeccable basketball IQ, an unflinching desire to win and are great teammates. They also have a reputation as dirty players.

Hall-of-Famer Reggie Miller, who was on the Dan Patrick Show, was asked by DP if he considers CP3 and “Dray” dirty. To answer that question, the iconic Indiana Pacers shooting guard gave former Detroit Pistons big man Bill Laimbeer a comparison to bring home his point:

“Bill Laimbeer to me, that was dirty… Bill Laimbeer was trying to hurt you. Draymond Green ain’t trying to hurt you, but Draymond will do whatever it takes to win a ball game, same with Chris Paul. I can’t label them dirty.”

Laimbeer was the unrepentant co-leader of the Detroit Pistons Bad Boys era that gained an unsavory reputation for being dirty. In the 80s and 90s, “Lambs” was at the center of some of the biggest brawls in NBA history. He was well-known for instigating fights, resulting in fisticuffs with Larry Bird, Robert Parish and Charles Barkley, to name a few.

Oldskoolbball @Oldskoolbball2 Larry Bird completely loses it against Bill Laimbeer and Dennis Rodman. Larry Bird completely loses it against Bill Laimbeer and Dennis Rodman. https://t.co/iec6w1Cxh4

The "Jordan Rules" were very effective partly because at the heart of that defensive pounding was none other than Bill Laimbeer.

Val T Follo @VF_F3Heisenberg Rex Chapman🏇🏼 @RexChapman

The NBA in the 80’s & 90’s “No Babies Allowed”The NBA in the 80’s & 90’s “No Babies Allowed”😂The NBA in the 80’s & 90’s😏🏀 https://t.co/LieD0s9ZXT Who remembers the "Jordan Rules" that the Pistons used? It was crazy back then. Laimbeer should have set a flagrant foul record that would last forever and been suspended every season, but rarely got one. twitter.com/RexChapman/sta… Who remembers the "Jordan Rules" that the Pistons used? It was crazy back then. Laimbeer should have set a flagrant foul record that would last forever and been suspended every season, but rarely got one. twitter.com/RexChapman/sta…

If Laimbeer is the definition of a dirty player, then Reggie Miller unequivocally refuses to call Draymond Green and Chris Paul as such.

Reggie Miller, however, would add this to his Bill Laimbeer comparison to Green and Paul:

“I will say this, we talked about Bill Laimbeer, Rodman, Isiah, Draymond. As a competitor against them, you hate them. I didn’t like them, I love Isiah, but everyone wanted to play with them. I would wanna play with Draymond, I would wanna play with Chris Paul, Bill Laimbeer. If you’re on their team, I’m down for whatever.”

Draymond Green and Chris Paul are all-time villains in the eyes of some NBA fans

Two of the smartest NBA players today know how to rile up opposing players and the hostile crowd. [Photo: FirstSportz]

As mentioned by Reggie Miller, Draymond Green and Chris Paul are doing as advertised in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Both can be incredibly infuriating and frustrating to play against, particularly in a seven-game series.

In the Golden State Warriors’ Game 1 squeaker over the Memphis Grizzlies, Draymond Green was tossed out for a flagrant foul 2 on Brandon Clarke. Some basketball analysts called it a hard foul, while others agreed that he deserved to be ejected.

theScore @theScore Brandon Clarke wasn't surprised by Draymond Green's flagrant foul. Brandon Clarke wasn't surprised by Draymond Green's flagrant foul. 👀 https://t.co/uhNxVelzSb

Before hitting the showers, Green mocked the FedEdForum crowd while getting booed and heckled by the thousands supporting the Grizzlies. Game 2 was more of the same as the former Defensive Player flipped them twice.

Chris Paul’s, vaunted annoying antics were on full display against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans were gritty and tough and refused to be cowered by CP3’s brilliance and shenanigans.

Against rookie Jose Alvarado, who guarded Paul the full length of the floor, got the brunt of CP3’s mastery in forcing fouls. To Alvarado’s credit, he simply played his game and eventually got Paul’s respect.

Guru @DrGuru_ Chris Paul with the dirty play on Alvarado

Chris Paul with the dirty play on Alvarado https://t.co/DBXn3F5qPl

Green and Paul are not as dirty as Laimbeer, but they are of the same ilk when it comes to antagonizing fans and often opposing players.

