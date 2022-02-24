Bill Oram says a source compares the current situation between LeBron James and the LA Lakers to the early days of a war: “James and agent Rich Paul long grabbed hold of the Lakers organization”

LeBron James and the LA Lakers could be starting to enter troubled waters.

Their season has been a disappointing reality. With the Lakers (27-31), who are ninth in the Western Conference, struggling all season, many expected the team to make changes by the trade deadline. Instead, the Lakers did not, and there have been rumblings that James wasn't pleased with the decision.

On Wednesday, Lakers beat writer Bill Oram of The Athletic reported that the situation between James and the Lakers could be heading down a dangerous path.

"James and agent Rich Paul long grabbed hold of the Lakers organization and are now beginning to really squeeze. The situation is tense enough that one source close to the Lakers likened it to the early days of a war."

Uncertain times for LeBron James and the LA Lakers

The future for the LA Lakers has suddenly taken a cloudy turn.

There's speculation that LeBron James and agent Rich Paul have had a heavy influence on players who have been brought into the organization in recent years. It's hard to ignore the connections between the Lakers' recent rosters and the players represented by the Klutch agency. Still, the Lakers' current situation goes deeper than just the speculation of the influence from LeBron and Rich Paul.

Los Angeles has suddenly found itself in a difficult position.

Fellow superstar Anthony Davis has suffered another injury that will leave him sidelined for several weeks. Once thought of as the Lakers' future headliner after LeBron, there will be uncertainty surrounding Davis heading into the offseason.

There's also veteran guard Russell Westbrook, who was acquired from the Washington Wizards in the offseason.

Westbrook has seen a decline in his play, and his future contract situation will present another challenge. Westbrook is expected to have a player option this offseason for just north of $47 million. It would be a massive surprise if Westbrook declined that option, meaning that the Lakers would suddenly find themselves strapped for cap relief.

With James trying to make another run at a championship, as well as his impending free agency at the conclusion of 2022-23, things could get interesting for the Lakers. Los Angeles will also be without its 2022 draft selection, as it's heading to either the New Orleans Pelicans or Memphis Grizzlies due to pick protections.

