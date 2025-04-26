Bill Russell's daughter makes shocking claim about late NBA legend's dating life

On Tuesday, Bill Russell's daughter, Karen Russell, made a shocking claim about the late NBA legend's dating life. Reacting to a tweet on X discussing female jazz legends, Karen revealed that her father used to date the late singer Nancy Wilson.

"Daddy dated Nancy Wilson," Karen tweeted.

Karen is Bill Russell's youngest child and only daughter, whom he welcomed with his first wife, Rose Swisher. While the 11-time NBA champion had married four times, the news of him dating Nancy Wilson was never public, and no other details are known about the claim by his daughter.

Russell is a Harvard-trained legal and political analyst and has dissected various high-profile trials and national political issues. Similar to her father, Karen has done a lot of activist work and continues to use her voice for social good.

Bill Russell's daughter shares opinion of Celtics' Game 3 loss

Bill Russell was a key part of the Boston Celtics being a dominant force in the NBA during his career from 1956 to 1969. His daughter, Karen, was born during this time and witnessed many of her father's 11 NBA championships.

Skip to 2024, the Celtics won their first NBA championship since 2008 after losing a single road game as they made their way to the NBA Finals. This time around, the Celtics lost Game 3 of their first-round playoff matchup against the Orlando Magic on Friday, marking their postseason's first loss on the road to go 2-1 in the series.

The loss seemingly surprised Karen Russell, who expected the Celtics to sweep the Magic in the first round. She took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her thoughts:

"It literally never occurred to me that the Celtics would not sweep. I guess I lack imagination," Karen tweeted.

Karen Russell is a hardcore fan of the Boston Celtics and often shares her support for the team on her social media.

She further shared another tweet, taking a jab at the game's officiating. The tweet featured a throwback snap of Bill Russell arguing with a referee during a game.

"Daddy comments on the game!" Karen tweeted.

The Boston Celtics were up by 10 at halftime and had a terrible stretch to start the second half, being outscored 24-11 in the third quarter. While they were able to equalize the score in the final minutes of the game, they were unable to clinch the comeback victory.

The Celtics will look to bounce back and keep their advantage against the Orlando Magic in Game 4 on Sunday.

