Bill Russell's daughter sends love as Kamala Harris expresses heartfelt support for Joe Biden after prostate cancer news

On Sunday, Karen Kenyatta Russell, the daughter of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, followed suit as Kamala Harris offered heartfelt encouragement for former president Joe Biden. The 46th president of the United States was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer on Friday.

Following this announcement, he received tributes from around the globe, including from his former Vice President. Harris shared her support for Biden through Instagram, as she posted an image of them from the Oval Office. She captioned the post by empathizing with his family and sending prayers, labelling him a "fighter."

"Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter ... We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery," she wrote.

Karen Kenyatta Russell was among the commenters of this post, as she reacted with love to Harris' heartfelt message:

"❤️❤️❤️"

Karen Russell comments on Kamala Harris' post about former President Joe Biden

Russell also wrote a direct message for Biden from her family, sharing a post on Instagram.

"The Bill Russell Family: We’re rooting for President Biden, our hearts are filled with love for him and his loved ones," she captioned the post.

The former president's cancer diagnosis came after doctors located a “small nodule” on his prostate. According to reports, the cancer has spread to his bones and has a high Gleason score of 9.

Bill Russell's daughter shows love to Magic Johnson's special Mother's Day post

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson was seen sharing a special post on Mother's Day. The former NBA champion shared moments of a special trip with his mother and mother-in-law, as Bill Russell's daughter Karen reacted to the post with love.

A member of the Showtime Lakers, Johnson was seen sharing glimpses of his Mother's Day trip to the Bahamas. Captioning the post, he wrote:

"For Mother’s Day, Cookie and I were able to take our Mothers, kids Andre, EJ and Elisa, my Mother’s sisters, my siblings, and our nieces and nephews to the Bahamas for five days. We had a great time celebrating all of the beautiful mothers in our family!"

Karen Russell was seen showing love to this post with a few heart emojis.

"❤️❤️❤️," she commented.

Karen Russell comments on Magic Johnson's Mother's Day post

The comment reflects the respect the daughter of Bill Russell has for NBA legends, considering her father was one of the greatest.

