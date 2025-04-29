Bill Russell’s daughter snorts at Orlando Magic fan over brutal Celtics jibe

The Boston Celtics have the Orlando Magic against the ropes. They're up 3-1 in the series, and they will have an opportunity to close things out at home in Game 5 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Bill Russell's daughter, Karen Russell, appears confident in her team's chances to get the job done. On Monday, she tweeted on X to mock an Orlando Magic fan account that called out the Celtics' media and fans.
Celtics fans took notice of the Magic's odd decision to drop confetti after beating the Celtics in Game 3, and the fan account claimed that Celtics fans were soft and that they were a fake tough city.
Russell then shared a clip of her late father laughing and making fun of the Magic for dropping confetti, a tradition usually reserved for when a team wins an NBA championship:
"No confetti for you tomorrow night #snort They really dropped confetti?!" she wrote.
The Magic will now have to win three in a row to stave off elimination and move on to the next round.
Kendrick Perkins says Nikola Jokic is emulating Bill Russell
Bill Russell was the most dominant player of his generation, and it wasn't particularly close.
He led the Boston Celtics to eleven championships in 13 seasons. More impressively, he didn't do so just as a player, but also as a player-coach.
That's why, now that the Denver Nuggets parted ways with Mike Malone, Nikola Jokic has been very active in drawing up plays and taking charge during timeouts and huddles, Kendrick Perkins believes he's the closest we've seen to the Celtics legend:
“The combination of a player-coach tonight, well, since Bill Russell, and I thought he dominated in all fashions from the points, the assists, being the beast on the boards, especially the offensive glass,” said Perkins. “He had five [offensive rebounds] tonight, and we saw him at times making substitutions. When he’s in that type of zone, it’s hard for anybody to stop him.”
Jokic has been highly engaged since David Adelman became the interim coach. He even took the clipboard away from him and gathered his teammates with tactics and instructions.
Basketball has come a long way since 1966, and the idea of having a player-coach is hard to imagine at this point, but Jokic has certainly channeled Bill Russell.
