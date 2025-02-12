Bill Simmons casts doubts on Jason Kidd & LeBron James' ignorance about Luka Doncic's blockbuster trade

The Luka Doncic trade has taken over the imagination of analysts in the NBA community. A veteran writer and podcaster is speculating about which key personalities in the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks organizations had prior knowledge of the trade.

On Tuesday's episode of the "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Bill Simmons alleged that Mavericks coach Jason Kidd knew about the Doncic trade.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If people think Jason Kidd didn't know about this trade, I got a bridge to sell you," Simmons said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Bryan Curtis, Simmons' guest and editor-at-large at "The Ringer," brought up an interesting comment made by Nico Harrison in the press conference following the announcement of the trade. According to Harrison, Kidd wasn't aware of the trade but he was "aligned" with the Dallas general manager regarding the blockbuster deal.

The comment from Harrison prompted Simmons to double down on his claims regarding Kidd.

"There's no f***ing way you traded Luka without telling Jason Kidd and talking him through it," Simmons said.

The podcaster went a step further by claiming that LeBron James, Doncic's new teammate in LA, must have known about the trade as well.

"If they really blindsided him on this, there's no way that he reacts the way he did," Simmons said. "Which was like, 'Oh yeah, we'll wait and see.' I just think everybody knew this was a better situation for LeBron. It actually gave him a chance to win a title."

Initial reports following the trade claimed that James was surprised when news of the blockbuster deal broke.

Luka Doncic fan berates Mark Cuban in the wake of blockbuster trade

No matter how it happened or who knew about it, the trade was finalized and Luka Doncic found himself moving from Texas to California. Days after he was dealt by the Dallas Mavericks, some fans were still caught up in their emotions.

During the Mavs' game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, one fan was ejected after shouting "Fire Nico" and was reprimanded by minority owner Mark Cuban, who he claimed was "aggressively yelling" at him. Hours after matchup, had some choice words for Cuban on X.

Expand Tweet

Clearly, you pull no f***ing weight in this organization!" the fan said. "Ain't nobody listening to your b**** a** anymore!"

Time will tell if the Doncic trade that got Mavs fans all heated up will prove to be worth it for the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback