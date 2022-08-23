"He's the one guy I feel like he cares so much about his legacy, but then also doesn't care at all" - Bill Simmons claims Kevin Durant self sabotaged his trade value

The basketball community has waited patiently to see how the Kevin Durant trade saga will end. It has been nearly two months since the former MVP requested a change of scenery, and the Brooklyn Nets have remained patient in their efforts. On his podcast, NBA insider Bill Simmons said he feels Durant hurt his value instead of getting closer to landing on a new team.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Memphis has five first-round draft picks they can include in a trade The Grizzlies have made 'new inquiries' to the Nets in trading for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania Memphis has five first-round draft picks they can include in a trade The Grizzlies have made 'new inquiries' to the Nets in trading for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania Memphis has five first-round draft picks they can include in a trade https://t.co/Ubl3rPvVdI

"I think in a weird way he's sabotaged his trade value... He's 34 years old, people know he wants to leave. So it feels like we're in the 40 cents a dollar range," Simmons said.

Given how things have unfolded this summer, Simmons is also unsure how much Durant cares about his legacy.

"He's the one guy I feel like he cares so much about his legacy but then also doesn't care at all. Where it's like 'I just wanna play basketball,' but then he's on Twitter arguing with people who are criticizing him," Simmons said.

While Durant might want to be on a new team, he has no leverage in the situation. Since he is under contract for the next four seasons with no opt-outs, the Nets are in complete control of his fate.

Kevin Durant went to owner Joe Tsai with an ultimatum to gain some power. He told Tsai to either trade him or fire coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Tsai quickly made it clear that he had no intentions of cleaning house.

Did Kevin Durant sabotage his trade value by giving the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum?

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat

While his most recent stunt might have caused a minor dip in his stock, it's hard to say if Kevin Durant sabotaged his trade value. He is still one of the game's top talents.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets inquired with the Nets earlier this summer to 'gauge the price tag' for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets inquired with the Nets earlier this summer to 'gauge the price tag' for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/IxGRcJUbwA

Durant's value will always be high because he is a superstar. Any team that pulls off a trade for him instantly becomes a contender. On top of that, he is signed long-term.

The only form of sabotaging KD did was asking for a trade in the first place. Because he was willing to ask out with four years remaining on his deal, teams could be worried he'd do it again down the line. With that thought in their minds, it could cause an unwillingness to part with a haul of assets.

Teams know the caliber of player they are getting with Kevin Durant, making it nearly impossible to tank his value.

