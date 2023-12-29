Bill Simmons offers 3-word advice for ‘stuck in Phoenix’ Kevin Durant amid trade rumors

As the Phoenix Suns continue to struggle, talks of a Kevin Durant trade continue to pop up in NBA circles. When discussing the topic, Bill Simmons kept his advice for the former MVP short and sweet.

During a recent episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Simmons shared his thoughts on the idea of Kevin Durant getting traded again. From his perspective, he feels KD has to make it work because there aren't many better situations for him around the league. Teams might have the assets to get it done, but might not be in a rush to pull off the blockbuster move.

"He has to make the Phoenix thing work because of you go through the trades. OKC i don't see it. Knicks, they care too much about their culture and whatever they've built. i don't they would want a guy who's been unhappy in multiple situations...On paper it's a salvage for Phoenix," Simmons said.

Right now, the Suns sit in 10th place in the Western Conference with a record of 15-15. While they've had their struggles, Durant has done everything to try and keep the team afloat. The star forward is averaging 30.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists on 51/46/87 shooting splits.

Things could start to turn around for Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns

Heading into this season, the Phoenix Suns were looked at as a top finals contender. Along with already having Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the team went out and acquired Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. This trio built up a lot of hype, but has left everyone wanting more.

Almost a third of the way through the season, this collection of stars has only played one game together. This is largely due to Beal, who has battled injury all season. He's played in just six games and hasn't logged 200 minutes on the year yet.

On Thursday afternoon, a positive update on the All-Star guard emerged. He has been upgraded to questionable for the Suns' upcoming matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Beal has been sidelined for two weeks with an ankle injury.

It might not have been the start they wanted, but Phoenix still has time to turn things around. If Beal can be a constant in the lineup, the Suns will have one of the top trios in the league. There is still more than enough time for Booker, Durant and Beal to find their footing together before the playoff push begins.