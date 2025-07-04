Bill Simmons Proposes Wild LeBron James For Kawhi Leonard Trade Swap Idea 

Bill Simmons has weighed in on the LeBron James trade rumors, proposing a wild swap with Kawhi Leonard. Simmons' mock trade was based on an ideal return for the LA Lakers superstar, who will make $52.6 million on an expiring deal next season. Leonard, who represents crosstown rivals and is under contract for two more years, will earn $50.0 million in 2025-26.

Simmons considers it an "interesting" idea, but thinks the Lakers might say no to that. Here's what he shared during Wednesday's episode of his show, "The Bill Simmons Podcast":

"They both get to stay in LA. Little change of scenery for each. If you're the Lakers, you get out of this weird LeBron situation. I don't know if it changes your destiny that much, but at least it resets whose team it is. I think the Lakers say no, but that was an interesting one, too."

James and Leonard have spent eight and seven years in LA, respectively. They were supposed to team up in 2019, but Leonard took a U-turn on the Lakers and joined their rivals instead. James has found more success, winning a championship in 2020 and reaching the 2023 conference finals, while Leonard's best finish was in the 2021 conference finals.

He played a key role in the Clippers reaching that far, but was sidelined for that series against the Phoenix Suns. A switch for both superstars makes sense logistically and in some ways with each franchise's needs.

The Clippers have a better team with role players and another aging star in James Harden. However, they would be better off with a do-it-all player like LeBron James, who, at 40, is more available than Kawhi Leonard.

On the other hand, the Lakers need a two-way star next to Luka Doncic. Leonard would be a better fit than James, whose skills overlap with Doncic's.

Bill Simmons' podcast guest thinks Clippers are better for LeBron James than Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly a destination for LeBron James, especially as a buyout candidate. He would get to reunite with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving if something materializes. However, Bill Simmons' podcast guest from Wednesday, Rob Mahoney, thinks that the Clippers would be a better fit than Dallas.

"[He] wants to exert a certain level of control over circumstances, as he should," Mahoney said of LeBron. "And so you are kind of trading a flawed, caveated star for another one.

"It's gonna be someone with a contract like Towns or a player of a really like lower-caliber, like an OG Anunoby, or it's gonna be someone like Kawhi with all the questions that come with him."

LeBron James remains one of the best players in the NBA. If not top 15, he's in the conversation for top 20 players, entering his 23rd season. However, with uncertainty looming over his retirement at the end of each year, many teams will hesitate to gut their roster for him.

With James making $52.6 million, that's the likely outcome.

