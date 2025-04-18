Bill Simmons reveals his pick for MVP, hailing 'best offensive season since Jordan 

The NBA Most Valuable Player Award this season could go down as one of the hardest decisions in league history, as the conversation largely circles between three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three-time All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Both players have put up big numbers all season and have been the leaders of their franchises. Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the top seed in the Western Conference, while Jokic lifted the Denver Nuggets to the fourth seed despite all of the issues surrounding the team.

Sports writer, podcaster and NBA voter Bill Simmons spoke on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" on who he voted for and why, for him, Jokic deserves his fourth MVP in five seasons.

"I voted for Jokic. I thought it was the best offennsive season I've seen since [Michael] Jordan," Simmons said. "For what somebody did game after game, quarter after quarter...all the s*** that he did for that team... I've never seen anything like it."

There's no doubt Jokic has put together a historic season. The Nuggets superstar has averaged a triple-double with 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists. He finished top three in all the categories while maintaining a low usage rate.

Jokic also did this while the Nuggets leadership fell apart with coach Michael Malone and General Manager Calvin Booth being fired right before the postseason. The Nuggets also struggled with production from their bench and co-star Jamal Murray not playing well for the first two months of the season.

Simmons said with all of those factors, he leaned towards Jokic over Gilgeous-Alexander, especially after Jokic finished with a 60-10-10 triple-double against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Simmons believes despite Jokic's historic season, Gilgeous-Alexander will still win MVP

As great as Jokic has been this season, Gilgeous-Alexander has made perhaps the best case for the prestigious award. "SGA" has been the best player on the best team.

He has led OKC to the top seed in the Western Conference, winning 68 games, and individually has maintained an offensive production that is second to none. Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 32.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 6.4 apg while shooting 51.9 percent from the field.

"I battled back and forth between Jokic and Shai and I changed my mind 100 times and I really don't think there's a wrong answer," Simmons added. "Shai had one of the best season by a guard probably in the last 40 years."

The winner of the regular season award will be announced later this month as the NBA playoffs begin to come to a close.

