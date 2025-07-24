Bill Simmons and Zach Lowe make bombshell claim on Giannis Antetokounmpo being courted by $5,500,000,000 franchise 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 24, 2025 03:54 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Bill Simmons and Zach Lowe make bombshell claim on Giannis Antetokounmpo being courted by $5,500,000,000 franchise (Image Source: Imagn)

Bill Simmons and Zach Lowe believe the LA Clippers are playing the long game to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2027. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar will have a player option. If he doesn't extend with Milwaukee at the end of next year, several teams could gear up to pursue the two-time MVP in potential unrestricted free agency.

According to Simmons, the $5,500,000,000 worth Clippers will go all in with "money" being no factor.

"If you're the Clippers, in the short term, you can compete with a puncher's chance for a title," Simmons said on Wednesday's episode of his podcast.
"But in the long term, you have $20 million on your books in the summer of 2027. You just have Zubac, that's it ... They're in the best position, [Steve] Balmer doesn't care about money ... I think that's their end-game."
Meanwhile, Lowe pointed out how Clippers GM Lawrence Frank doesn't operate "subtly." He revisited the team's ploy in 2019 to land Kawhi Leonard and how the head of the brass was present at Toronto's games before eventually signing the two-time finals MVP.

How Clippers have positioned themselves for Giannis Antetokounmpo's 2027 NBA free agency

The LA Clippers have all but one player on their books after the 2026-27 NBA season ends, when Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially hits free agency. Along with having the richest owner in the league, Steve Balmer, who, per Forbes, is worth $142.5 billion, the Clippers could have the most cap space available, with only $21.0 million in guaranteed money allotted to center Ivica Zubac.

The other players either have a year or two in guaranteed money with player options for next year, including stars James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers have still managed to stay competitive with the short-term contracts, adding pieces like John Collins, Bradley Beal and Chris Paul this offseason.

They are arguably in the best position to sign Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2027 if he opts out and becomes a free agent, especially if the Bucks don't win during that stretch.

Not only will Giannis have the lure of playing in a big market, but he will also have a reliable ownership and front office, which have been willing to shell out their money on infrastructure and improving the team around its stars.

Most teams are projected to have the cap space. Notably, the Clippers' cross-town rivals, the Lakers, too. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are likely to be the ones under contract, so Giannis Antetokounmpo will have some help the moment he signs with the team.

Nevertheless, the Clippers have beaten the Lakers to the punch once six years ago in 2019, when both pursued Kawhi Leonard. So they will have a realistic chance to sign Giannis in two years.

