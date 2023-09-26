Billionaire LeBron James preaches importance of hydration while promoting non-profit Christian water company

Since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft, LeBron James has continued to establish himself as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Besides making a name for himself in the NBA, James has also made moves outside of basketball with his other ventures.

Among his numerous partnerships, like with Nike, the 19-time all-star also has one with the water brand "Life Wtr." Recently, the Lakers star posted a video on Instagram to promote his partnership with the water brand:

"Listen man, water is very important for you," James said. "It's good for your mind, your body, your soul, everything. Make sure you stay hydrated with Life Wtr."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The water brand "Life Wtr" or Lifewater International was founded by William A. Ashe in 1977 as a non-profit Christian company. One of the company's main missions is to provide quality water to marginalized communities.

According to the water company's website, Lifewater International has served over 300,000+ people and 40,000+ households, including 800+ water sources to communities in its 45 years.

With over 158 million followers on Instagram, it's definitely a great partnership for "Life Wtr" due to the name and branding LeBron James has made for himself.

LeBron James' multi-year partnership with "Life Wtr"

On July 13, 2023, LeBron James announced his multi-year partnership with water brand "Life Wtr", as per People's Natasha Dye.

"I've always loved LIFEWTR," James said. "How every detail -- from the original art showcased on its bottles to the brand's efforts to champion diverse voices -- serves a bigger purpose.

"LIFEWTR is all about inspiring creativity, and I want the kids in my 'I Promise' program and people everywhere to be inspired by the exciting work we'll do together."

Coupled with the announcement, LeBron James, who has a net worth of over $1 billion, also promoted the collaboration on X, formely called Twitter.

Expand Tweet

From the NBA star's statement, he made sure to highlight the importance of his collaboration with the water brand for his "I Promise" program.

Additionally, the program was started and supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation in 2011. Located in Akron, Ohio, the LA Lakers forward established the school program as his way to help the youth from his hometown.

In February 2023, the Lakers star talked about the "More to Life" campaign with Lifewater International, as per an Akron Beacon Journal article by Craig Webb.

"This partnership with LIFEWTR is about celebrating community, purpose and creativity, so it's exciting to see those values come to life in this campaign," James said.

"The 'more' in my life is what drives me -- my family, uplifting my community," James added, "and tapping into those things that bring you joy -- all while supporting and inspiring others to do, and be, more along the way."

LeBron James' partnership with Lifewater International is yet another great way for him to give back and help communities that are in need.