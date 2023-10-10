“Bird vs Magic of our era”: NBA fans lose it as Austin Reaves and Cam Thomas trade buckets in epic duel

On Monday night, NBA fans went into a frenzy following some preseason action. Two of the league's promising young guards had an exciting exchange that had some jokingly comparing them to all-time greats.

Among the games on the preseason slate was LeBron James and the LA Lakers taking on the Brooklyn Nets in Las Vegas. LA managed to walk away with a three-point victory thanks to a well-balance scoring barrage.

Austin Reaves finished the game as the Lakers' second-leading scorer with 18 points. Meanwhile, Cam Thomas led the charge for Brooklyn with 26. At one point in the game, the two had a sequence where they exchanged multiple made baskets.

Seeing these two go at it had one NBA fan comparing it to the battles of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson in the 1980s. Other drew similarities to one of the more exciting exchanges in the Rising Stars challenge during All-Star weekend.

Austin Reaves and Cam Thomas are both coming off strong NBA seasons

Heading into the 2023-24 NBA season, Austin Reaves and Cam Thomas will both be looking to build off their momentum from last year. When given the opportunity, each young guard managed to showcase their talents in a huge way.

Thomas' playing time was inconsistent for the Brooklyn Nets, but he made sure to leave his mark when he got on the floor. In the month of February, he strung together multiple big scoring performances.

In a span of 11 games, Thomas broke 20+ points seven times. This also included three-straight games of scoring 40 or more. Unfortunately for him, his playing time dwindled once again after this stretch following the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades.

As for Reaves, he had a breakout year for the LA Lakers. Following a strong regular season, he managed to elevate his game in the postseason. In the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, he averaged 21.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting over 55% from the field and beyond the arc.

The Lakers were quick to reward Reaves for his stellar play in 2023. When free agency began, they signed him to a four-year deal worth $53.8 million.

As each guard prepares to enter their third season, they'll be trying to prove they are promising young prospects. Seeing how aggressive they attacked a preseason game proves Reaves and Thomas are ready to hit the ground running.