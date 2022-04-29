"BLACK coaches truly are LEADERS OF MEN" - Stephen A. Smith on the work done by 2 of NBA's top coaches in Monty Williams and Willie Green, urges support for future coaches from the black community

Monty Williams and Willie Green, who led their respective NBA teams to an entertaining and thrilling series, shared an emotional hug on center court. The top-seeded Phoenix Suns, behind clutch performances from Chris Paul and Devin Booker, finally eliminated the resilient eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

Green was on Williams’ staff for two straight years, including last year’s epic battle against the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. They are great friends, but chose not to communicate throughout the whole series to give their own teams the best chance of winning.

Following the game, Stephen A. Smith quickly applauded the two black coaches’ impeccable display this season:

“Special moment for me to see coaches Monty Williams and Willie Green hug one another. BOTH did outstanding jobs this year, showing - once again - that BLACK coaches truly are LEADERS OF MEN. Remember this…before being hesitant to give MORE brothers a chance!” #Homage2Coaches

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Special moment for me to see coaches Monty Williams and Willie Green hug one another. BOTH did outstanding jobs this year, showing — once again — that BLACK coaches truly are LEADERS OF MEN. Remember this…before being hesitant to give MORE brothers a chance! #Homage2Coaches Special moment for me to see coaches Monty Williams and Willie Green hug one another. BOTH did outstanding jobs this year, showing — once again — that BLACK coaches truly are LEADERS OF MEN. Remember this…before being hesitant to give MORE brothers a chance!#Homage2Coaches

Monty Williams was recently named the NBCA Coach of the Year, making it the second consecutive season he has won the award. He led the Phoenix Suns last season to the NBA Finals.

NBA @NBA

Stellar coaches.



Willie Green and Monty Williams show each other mutual respect after and incredible Round 1 series Great friends.Stellar coaches.Willie Green and Monty Williams show each other mutual respect after and incredible Round 1 series Great friends.Stellar coaches.Willie Green and Monty Williams show each other mutual respect after and incredible Round 1 series 💯 https://t.co/pW4taOr9wF

Willie Green became a rookie head coach this season, guiding the young and rebuilding New Orleans Pelicans. Without Zion Williamson, Green and his team struggled early, falling to 1-12 in mid-November. Instead of quitting, he formed the team in his image of a gutsy and resilient player.

The New Orleans Pelicans would then complete the turnaround by winning two play-in games before giving the Phoenix Suns everything they could handle. Green has a young, healthy and hungry team next season that could be a big problem in the West.

NBA @NBA Monty Williams had high praise for his former assistant Willie Green following the Suns and Pelicans hard-fought series. Monty Williams had high praise for his former assistant Willie Green following the Suns and Pelicans hard-fought series. https://t.co/bbkKoXFMOd

The NBA currently has 14 black head coaches, the most since the 2012-13 season when the league also had 14. 7 of the eight coaching vacancies last year are now occupied by black head coaches. It’s not only Stephen A. Smith who is noticing black coaches’ skills and leadership.

Monty Williams was Willie Green’s sounding board in the latter’s NBA head-coaching debut

Willie Green [middle] leaned on his former head coach and mentor Monty Williams [right] in his first head-coaching gig. [Photo: AZCentral]

It was but natural for Willie Green to turn to his good friend and coaching mentor Monty Williams throughout the season. The two-time and reigning Head Coach of the Year admitted that he has had long conversations with Green, particularly when the Pelicans stumbled off the gate.

Williams also knew Green's head-coaching potential and character after spending two years together in Phoenix. In the end, the student ultimately pushed the mentor to an unexpected playoff series and could have done more with a healthy Zion Williamson.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Willie Green is crying as he hugs the Suns and their coaches. That's what I want to see. This man is the next great NBA coach. The Pels are in great hands. Willie Green is crying as he hugs the Suns and their coaches. That's what I want to see. This man is the next great NBA coach. The Pels are in great hands.

The New Orleans Pelicans are only going to get stronger while the Phoenix Suns figure to be an elite team for years to come. The NBA playoffs could see more tantalizing battles between these dynamic and charismatic black head coaches.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava