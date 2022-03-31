"Black women don't just want to cut their hair off" - Draymond Green offers his insight on the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars debacle

Draymond Green, like the millions that watched the 2022 Oscar Awards, is still trying to let things sink in after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage. Days after the mind-blowing incident, people are still picking up the debris of the “slap heard around the world.”

On the Draymond Green podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward weighed in on the events surrounding the fiasco. He carefully noted a few of the circumstances leading up to and after the headline-grabbing action in the 94th Academy Awards.

The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year evaluated Will Smith’s actions based on the background of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s battle with alopecia:

“Initially, if I'm not mistaken, Will Smith laughed at the joke as well but then to look and turn to see the pain on your wife's face. See, no one knows how many times that she's cried about cutting her hair. One thing I'm certain of is, black women don't just want to cut their hair off. Like, very seldomly does a black woman just want to shave their head bald. Normally there is something that is going on.”

"I 100% don't condone violence … but I 100% feel where Will Smith was coming from."

Draymond Green also provided the possible reason why Will Smith did one of the most shocking live events in television history:

“In learning of her condition and understanding, I’m certain that she’s had countless of nights and countless of times, crying about that. Weeping, sobbing, hurt about the condition that she’s dealing with. Will has lived that. He's lived that. He’s listened to those cries. He’s come to her as a security blanket and comforted her in all of the sobbing and crying and the things she’s had to endure since finding that information.”

Draymond Green capped it off with:

“I don’t condone violence, I don’t condone violence at all. I don’t condone Will Smith going up there to slap Chris Rock…But I 100% feel where Will Smith was coming from.”

Draymond Green's statement came after Will Smith issued a heartfelt public apology to Chris Rock

The Golden State Warriors' All-Star forward is sympathetic towards Jada Pinkett-Smith's condition. [Photo: SFGATE]

Will Smith, posted a public apology to the Academy Awards and Chris Rock in particular after the sad event that stained Smith’s first-ever Oscar trophy:

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Chris Rock hasn’t officially replied to Will Smith’s apology, but the in-demand comedian appeared for the first time in public after the weekend blast. He appeared to a sold-out crowd at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston and deadpanned his time at the Oscars:

“How was your weekend?... I don’t have a bunch of s—t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that s—t. And it will be serious and funny.”

Life is imitating art over the last few days and what happens next will be something Draymond Green and the rest of the world will be hanging on to.

Edited by Parimal