Blake Griffin to Oklahoma? Analyst believes low-risk signing could help the City Thunder

The Oklahoma Thunder will sign several free agents this summer in an attempt to push their roster to the next level, and one of them could be Blake Griffin.

Thunderous Intentions analyst Alex Mcewen thinks the team should go after the free agent big man:

"While Griffin’s performance on the hardwood may be declining, Griffin still holds value in the league, not as much on the floor, but in a mentor-ship role with OKC’s young core. Griffin provided the Celtics with spot minutes here and there, and he would transition into the same role with the OKC Thunder."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Griffin was born and raised in the Oklahoma City area, winning four high school state titles while starring for Oklahoma Christian School. He went on to play for the Oklahoma Sooners, putting up 22.7 points and 14.4 rebounds per game during his second and final collegiate season. He was named the national college player of the year as well.

Selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the top pick in the 2009 NBA draft, Griffin developed into a five-time All-Star and a legendary dunker during his tenure in LA.

NBA History @NBAHistory



LAC/BOS tonight on NBA TV The #NBAVault of Blake Griffin's dunks during his time with the Clippers is vast... here's one against his current team from 2014!LAC/BOS tonight on NBA TV The #NBAVault of Blake Griffin's dunks during his time with the Clippers is vast... here's one against his current team from 2014!LAC/BOS tonight on NBA TV https://t.co/tCGxUOXB3j

Since leaving the Clippers in 2018, Griffin has had stints with the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

He started 16 of his 41 games for the Celtics this past season, averaging 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while playing 13.9 minutes per contest.

Would signing Blake Griffin be a good move for the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Signing Blake Griffin, who the Thunder could land for the veteran's minimum, certainly wouldn't be a huge splash for the team. He isn't anywhere close to the exciting, high-flying star that he used to be, but he can play the Udonis Haslem role in OKC, helping the team's young big men on the roster.

Perhaps Griffin could serve as a great mentor for Chet Holmgren. The former Gonzaga star was drafted second overall by the Thunder last year, but missed all of the season due to injury. Griffin knows exactly how that feels, as he missed his entire rookie year as well.

Blake Griffin is an Oklahoma basketball legend, and joining his hometown NBA team would be an inexpensive and solid move by the Thunder. We will see if it materializes.

Poll : 0 votes