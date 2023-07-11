The basketball world eagerly awaits Damian Lillard's destination after he requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. While the 7-time All-Star made it clear that he wants to play for the Miami Heat, Blazers GM Joe Cronin stressed that they won't rush the process.

In a press conference, Cronin stressed that they are still looking for the perfect deal to trade Damian Lillard and will take their time in doing so.

"We're going to be patient. We're going to do what's best for our team. We're going to see how this lands. And if it takes months, it takes months," said Cronin to the media.

There are numerous trade scenarios already thrown out on the internet by analysts but nothing seems to be exciting enough for the Blazers to pull the trigger. Cronin bared that there are not many options on the table yet.

"As a team, you always hope that you have more options. To have limited options like that, I wouldn't call it frustrating but it prevents you from perhaps getting the best return."

“As a team you always hope, you know, that you have more options.”



He adds, “it’s something we’ll have to work through.”



Portland Trail Blazers finds it complicated to find the perfect trade for Damian Lillard

The trade request from Damian Lillard created a stir in the basketball world, with fans eagerly anticipating which teams are in contention for one of the league's top point guards. However, Cronin is committed to securing the best package in return and acknowledges that finding the perfect scenario will be challenging.

"You hope that you can find that perfect situation where that likes up and he goes to a place that he wants to and you get the best return possible," said Cronin. "It's complicated. Usually, it doesn't work out just like that."

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Blazers GM Joe Cronin says there has not been meaningful movement on trade talks and they're willing to wait months to make a Damian Lillard trade. Where things stand and what it all means for two of the Heat's young players in summer league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Blazers GM Joe Cronin says there has not been meaningful movement on trade talks and they're willing to wait months to make a Damian Lillard trade. Where things stand and what it all means for two of the Heat's young players in summer league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Cronin: "You hope that you can find that perfect situation where that lines up and he goes to a place that he wants to and you get the best return possible. It’s complicated. Usually it doesn’t work out just like that.” twitter.com/Anthony_Chiang… Cronin: "You hope that you can find that perfect situation where that lines up and he goes to a place that he wants to and you get the best return possible. It’s complicated. Usually it doesn’t work out just like that.” twitter.com/Anthony_Chiang…

Damian Lillard has dedicated all 11 seasons of his career to the Portland Trail Blazers. He has impressive career averages of 25.2 points, 6.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and a steal per game. Lillard has also maintained shooting percentages of 45% from the field and 40% from beyond the three-point line.

One of his notable achievements was being selected for the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. Lillard led the Trail Blazers to the NBA Western Conference Finals in the 2018-19 season, although they were ultimately swept by the Golden State Warriors.

