Blazers mock Draymond Green by displaying $2.4 million fine disparity between Warriors star and current roster

The Golden State Warriors, without Draymond Green, face the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Green was recently suspended indefinitely by the NBA after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Tuesday. Before facing the Warriors, the Blazers trolled Green by comparing his behavior to their entire roster.

The Portland Trail Blazers recently posted data showing how many technical calls, ejections and how much money Green got fined for compared to their entire roster. They obviously wanted to point out how bad Green was in terms of behavior by flexing a $2.4 million gap between his fines and theirs. The Blazers said that they had 120 less technical fouls and 19 less ejections.

It's honestly crazy data to reveal before their Monday night matchup. Portland will hope that the Warriors won't seek vengeance for trolling Green.

Why did the NBA suspend Draymond Green?

Draymond Green recently hit Jusuf Nurkic in the face when the Golden State Warriors went up against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

The association was disgusted by Green's actions, which led to Joe Dumars, executive vice president and head of basketball operations, suspending Green indefinitely. The outcome considered Green's past instances of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Before throwing a fist at Nurkic, Green found himself in another sticky situation when he put Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert in a chokehold earlier this season. While Green claimed it to be his way of defending Klay Thompson, many believe that there was some ill intent behind his actions, which went beyond protecting his buddy.

Throughout his career, Green has been notorious for getting into fights, arguments and accidents. Many are now starting to believe that whenever Green hits someone, it's on purpose. That could be the main reason why the NBA no longer let his actions slide and suspended him indefinitely.

While many Warriors fans are worried that they won't see Draymond Green for a while, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Green might be back with the team by Jan. 1.