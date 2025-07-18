Blazers rookie sensation Yang Hansen shows that he's ready for Damian Lillard's return with iconic gesture

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Jul 18, 2025 14:15 GMT
Blazers rookie sensation Yang Hansen shows that he's ready for Damian Lillard's return (Source: Imagn)

After being waived and stretched by the Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard found himself with endless options regarding the next chapter of his career. He ultimately decided to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, which has one young member of the roster beaming with excitement.

On draft night, the Blazers acquired 16th overall pick Yang Hansen in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. He quickly took the league by storm during Summer League with his versatile skill set at the center position. Many have compared the way he plays the game to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

While speaking with the media after Portland's win over the Houston Rockets Thursday, Hansen was asked about Damian Lillard returning to the Blazers. The rookie big man had a quick response, recreating the All-Star guard's "Dame Time" celebration.

Hansen seems excited by the situation, but he'll be waiting some time before he actually shares the floor with Lillard. Due to the Achilles injury he suffered during the postseason, he is expected to miss a large majority of the 2026 campaign. That said, Lillard will likely be around the team in some capacity as he wants to do all his rehabbing in Portland.

For Lillard, coming back to Portland gives him a chance to be closer to his family and potentially end his career in the place where it all began.

Former NBA player high on Trail Blazers' future after signing Damian Lillard

While it looked like the Portland Trail Blazers were going to embrace a rebuild, that is no longer the case. With the additions of Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday, the roster now has an interesting blend of youth and veterans. This could complicate the Blazers' timeline somewhat, but one former player is still high on their future.

When building out a young core, having the right group of veterans around them is essential. This is something the Blazers don't have to worry about, as they have multiple quality players the youth can seek out for mentorship now. Because of this, Steve Smith had nothing but good things to say about the trajectory of the franchise.

"You talk about grown men who understand how to play the game the right way, live the right way in the community, do the right things," Smith said. "That's Chauncey Billups, Jrue Holiday, and also Damian Lillard."
"In the next two years, I think the Portland Trail Blazers will be a team we start to talk about."

If the Blazers' core can keep developing and Lillard returns to anything close to his old self, Portland could very well become an interesting team to monitor in the West.

Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Kevin McCormick
