"Blessings on blessing": Gabrielle Union-Wade with wholesome message to spouse Dwyane Wade on 42nd birthday

Dwyane Wade turned 42, and his wife Gabrielle Union posted a special message in celebration.

Union took to Instagram for an emotional post, honoring her husband on his special day. Union posted a montage of highlights from Wade’s career interspersed with clips from their life together. The clip included Wade hitting his famous half-court, Pat Riley praising the NBA star, and a shot from their wedding.

The video was accompanied by a romantic ballad. Union posted the video with “I Found Love (Cindy’s Song) by BeBe & CeCe Winans playing in the background, in a touching tribute.

The actress also added a caption to the post, showing her appreciation for her husband:

“You are a gift to me, your family and everyone you encounter. Your purpose is rooted in the divine. May the blessings on blessings rain down on you. Love you Bay 🥂to 42” Union wrote.

Dwyane Wade was clearly moved by the post, responding:

“This was beautiful! Thank you my love” Wade wrote.

The two are often seen together at public events. Both are prominent on social media and create posts together with their family. The couple are also outspoken advocates for the trans community and have been open about their relationship ups and downs.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade relationship explored

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade began dating in 2008 and got married in Aug. 2014 in Miami, Florida.

Union is the stepmother to Wade’s first three children. Let’s take a look at their unique family.

In November 2018, the two welcomed their daughter, Kaavia, who was born via surrogacy. They also co-parent Wade’s children from his previous marriage and a child from a relationship outside the marriage.

Wade has a son, Zaire, 21, who's a transgender, and a daughter Zaya, 16, from his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. He also has a son Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer, a star on “Basketball Wives”. She and Wade were in a relationship while the NBA star and Union were not married.

Dwyane Wade is the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon, 21. Union is also the caretaker and guardian of Dahveon.

