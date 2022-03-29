"BLIND WITNESSES & LEBRON IDOLATORS: Just give it up!" - Skip Bayless alleges LeBron James' failure to close games is because of his focus on passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record

Skip Bayless has been very critical of LeBron James throughout his career. With the LA Lakers misfiring since the start of the season, the 70-year-old has had a lot of chances to fire shots at King James. In his latest tweet, the famous sports TV personality slammed LeBron James for not coming on top in clutch situations and told him to stop giving excuses about his failure.

Bayless also stated that the 'kid from Akron' is only concerned about passing former Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time top scorer in the NBA. LeBron James is currently leading the race to win the scoring title and is only 1363 points behind Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time list.

He has performed exceptionally well and has been the only ray of hope for the Purple and Gold in their 2021-22 campaign. However, as usual, Bayless put the blame for the Lakers' shortcomings on James and slammed him with a tweet that read:

"BLIND WITNESSES & LEBRON IDOLATORS: Just give it up, accept he gave up on winning at A-S Break. Now all he cares about is winning the scoring title, passing Kareem. Plays no defense. Fails miserably/laughably to close loss after loss. Excuse after excuse. Knee, ankle, teammates."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless BLIND WITNESSES & LEBRON IDOLATORS: Just give it up, accept he gave up on winning at A-S Break. Now all he cares about is winning the scoring title, passing Kareem. Plays no defense. Fails miserably/laughably to close loss after loss. Excuse after excuse. Knee, ankle, teammates. BLIND WITNESSES & LEBRON IDOLATORS: Just give it up, accept he gave up on winning at A-S Break. Now all he cares about is winning the scoring title, passing Kareem. Plays no defense. Fails miserably/laughably to close loss after loss. Excuse after excuse. Knee, ankle, teammates.

Skip Bayles takes shots at LeBron James over his comments after the loss against the New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

The LA Lakers lost a crucial game to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Despite having a 23-point lead, the Purple and Gold were unable to close out the game. The Pels put on a great showing in the second half to take a 116-108 win to claim the ninth seed in the West.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN LeBron James went down after rolling his left ankle but he's up and will try to continue. LeBron James went down after rolling his left ankle but he's up and will try to continue. 🙏 https://t.co/80KfTrA1aE

LeBron James put in a stunning performance, scoring 39 points. However, he tweaked his ankle in the second quarter of the game to add to the Lakers' concerns. The 37-year-old later revealed that he was shocked at finishing the game as the injury was horrible. Despite the injury, LeBron was able to do a little more damage in the second half to help the Lakers solidify their lead.

Skip Bayless noticed how LeBron James performed after the injury and sent out a tweet that read:

"LeBron said after Sunday loss at Pels his turned ankle was "horrible." Huh? HE IMMEDIATELY MADE 4 THREES AND A DRIVING BUCKET - 14 PTS BEFORE HALF!!! I saw no limping, grimacing, protecting. Yeah, I know he's immortal. He makes miracles. He's also the Master Media Manipulator."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless LeBron said after Sunday loss at Pels his turned ankle was "horrible." Huh? HE IMMEDIATELY MADE 4 THREES AND A DRIVING BUCKET - 14 PTS BEFORE HALF!!! I saw no limping, grimacing, protecting. Yeah, I know he's immortal. He makes miracles. He's also the Master Media Manipulator. LeBron said after Sunday loss at Pels his turned ankle was "horrible." Huh? HE IMMEDIATELY MADE 4 THREES AND A DRIVING BUCKET - 14 PTS BEFORE HALF!!! I saw no limping, grimacing, protecting. Yeah, I know he's immortal. He makes miracles. He's also the Master Media Manipulator.

Bayles has always been pushing the narrative about LeBron James not being a clutch player. His latest tweet was another attempt at the same where he pointed out the difference between LeBron's performance in the first half as compared to the second.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob LeBron on the status of his sprained ankle: “it’s horrible.” LeBron on the status of his sprained ankle: “it’s horrible.” https://t.co/XgcSIywtcH

The Lakers did not play with the same intensity in the second half. James' injury slowed him down and he was unable to make any big plays to get the Purple and Gold back into the game. However, calling that an excuse doesn't make sense as he has been one of the best players for the Lakers this season.

The dedication he has for the game cannot be questioned. He spends a lot of time conditioning his body and his athleticism and form in Year 19 is a testament to it.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava