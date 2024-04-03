“Block one more shot”: Nikola Jokic hilariously reveals light-hearted jab towards Victor Wembanyama for 9 rejections

On Tuesday night, Nikola Jokic had the opportunity to face off against one of the league's most exciting young talents. The two-time MVP later revealed a joking threat he gave Victor Wembanyama during the game.

With his seven-foot-fourframe, Wembanyama has been one of the top rim protectors in the league this year. However, midway through the first quarter, Jokic got a dunk past him at the rim.

After the game, Nikola Jokic was asked if he had any words for the star rookie after dunking on him. The Denver Nuggets star said that he threatened him to stop blocking his shot, but it didn't change anything.

"I told him if he block one more shot, I'm gonna something," Jokic said postgame. "But he blocked like four after that, so I didn't do anything about it."

Wembanyama ended the game with nine blocks overall, marking his second-highest total in a game this season. In February, the San Antonio Spurs rookie recorded 10 blocks against the Toronto Raptors.

Nikola Jokic has last laugh against Victor Wembanyama

While Victor Wembanyama might have blocked many Nikola Jokic shots, the Nuggets big man had the last laugh. He put together an all-around dominant performance to lead his team to a five-point victory.

Jokic has played himself into the MVP conversation once again this season, and his outing against the Spurs proved that. In 37 minutes of action, he posted a stat line of 42 points, 16 rebounds and six assists.

Without Jamal Murray in the lineup, Denver needed a strong outing from their star big man. Jokic delivered in a big way, and it resulted in the Nuggets landing a 110-105 win.

Going up against one of the NBA's top stars in Nikola Jokic, Wembanyama made the most of this opportunity. He too filled the stat sheet aside from his shot-blocking masterclass.

The Rookie of the Year frontrunner ended up falling just short of a quadruple-double. Wemby ended the night with a box score of 23 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and nine blocks.

With the win, Jokic and the Nuggets created some separation in the Western Conference. They hold the top spot, but the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder are right on their heels. Both teams are just a half game behind Denver with just a handful of games to go.

As the postseason gets ready to begin, the Nuggest are poised to try and repeat as champions. Between their impressive record and the continued high-level play of Jokic, they are in a good position to do so.