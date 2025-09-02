  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dallas Mavericks
  • Blockbuster trade proposal lands Mavericks $100,000,000 PG from Celtics for PJ Washington and 6-foot-10 center 

Blockbuster trade proposal lands Mavericks $100,000,000 PG from Celtics for PJ Washington and 6-foot-10 center 

By Evan Bell
Published Sep 02, 2025 17:50 GMT
NBA: Play-In-Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
New trade proposal has Boston and Dallas engaging in a blockbuster deal (Image credit: Imagn)

Both the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics will have to work around injuries to star players next season. The Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum for the entire season, while the Mavericks will be without Kyrie Irving for at least the start of the season.

Ad

As both teams look to make deep runs in the playoffs next season, one NBA fan has put together a deal that would land Dallas a backcourt partner for Irving, and Boston a starting center to replace Kristaps Porzingis.

The deal sees Dallas package 6-foot-10 center Daniel Gafford, who signed a three-year extension this summer, with PJ Washington, who is on a three-year $46.5 million deal. In exchange, the team lands Anfernee Simons, who is on a four-year $100 million deal, backup big man Neemias Queta and several draft picks in the 2026 NBA draft.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While there has been no movement on this deal from either side, Simons would provide Dallas with a scoring threat to help offset Irving's absence in the early portion of the season.

On the other hand, Boston receives a talented 3-and-D player in Washington, as well as a proven starting center in Gafford, who can anchor the team.

Mavericks yet to sign PJ Washington to an extension

PJ Washington impressed last season with the Mavericks, averaging a career-high 7.8 rebounds per game to go along with 14.7 points, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Additionally, Washington shot the second-best 3-point percentage of his career, making 38.1% of his 4.2 attempts per game.

Ad

Despite that, he and the Mavericks front office have yet to finalize an extension. Unless a deal is completed before the Oct. 20 deadline, Washington will become a free agent this summer.

According to an Aug. 31 report from ClutchPoints, a deal seems likely; however, nothing is guaranteed. Joey Mistretta wrote:

"People familiar with the situation have suggested that a contract extension remains likely. However, there is no official timeline for it to be announced. Additionally, the contract extension -- although likely -- is not guaranteed to come to fruition."
Ad

With Anthony Davis expected to start the season healthy, and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg eager to make waves, Dallas' front office hopes this season sees the franchise return to championship contention.

Whether their final preparations for the start of this season include an extension for Washington, only time will tell.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications