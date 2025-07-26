"Blood miss everything but his wife": Fans react as Scottie Pippen mocks new-gen terms with Allen Iverson and BBL reference

Fans reacted as Scottie Pippen presented a candid take on the changing nature of acronyms in today's world. The Chicago Bulls legend expressed his frustration over how commonly used terms have taken on new meanings.In a tweet, he pointed to how AI now widely refers to artificial intelligence and BBL is mostly associated with Brazilian Butt Lift surgeries. Instead, Pippen reminisced about a time when these abbreviations held entirely different significance.“I miss when AI stood for Allen Iverson and BBL stood for Be Back Later,” Pippen wrote on X (formerly called Twitter).The post quickly gained traction, garnering over 150,000 views within hours. While some fans related to Pippen’s throwback sentiment, many others jumped in to troll the Hall of Famer for his old-school perspective while also bringing up his relationship with ex-wife, Larsa Pippen.David @daviddkundesuLINKSomebody get unc off this appDuffJuice @DuffJuice30LINKBBL has never stood for that. Larsa texted you that and never came back from Future house and now you traumatized.Look! Its a Podcast! @LookItsAPodcastLINKAnd when your wife was your wife and now she’s for everybody.Kamal @ThaRealKamalLINKBlood miss everything but his wife lolCC @Coins_ChickLINKThe good old days lolTankAlpha.Sol @TankAlpha0687LINKScotty is low key a goat off the court as well..Scottie Pippen shares video on Dream Team’s 33rd anniversary Team USA suffered a shocking defeat in the semifinals of the 1988 Olympics, losing to the Soviet Union and eventually taking home a bronze medal. The loss changed American basketball for the better.The US then put together a group of its best NBA talents for the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. Referred to as the Dream Team, it's widely regarded as one of the best sports teams ever assembled.Co-led by Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the roster featured Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen and six other future Hall of Famers.On the 33rd anniversary of the opening ceremony in Barcelona, Scottie Pippen celebrated the moment by sharing a video of the entire Dream Team taking part in the event’s grand procession.“1992,” Pippen simply captioned his X post.Under coach Chuck Daly, the Dream Team dominated the tournament, finishing with a perfect 8-0 record and a staggering average margin of victory of nearly 44 points per game.Charles Barkley led the way in scoring, averaging 18.0 points per game. Karl Malone and Patrick Ewing shared the rebounding lead at 5.3 boards per game, while Scottie Pippen topped the assist charts with 5.9 per contest.Pippen also contributed 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and shot an efficient 59.6% from the field.