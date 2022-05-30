“Blowing that 25-point lead against New York and RJ Barrett hit that game-winning shot over me” - 3x NBA All-Star reveals the toughest moment of the season for him

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have battled plenty of adversity on their road to the NBA Finals.

They underwent plenty of changes before the start of the 2021-22 season. Danny Ainge left his role as President of Basketball Operations, with then-head coach Brad Stevens replacing him. Meanwhile, the C's made a surprise move by hiring a rookie head coach in Ime Udoka.

They held a 16-19 record at one stage, and it looked like they would have to win the play-in tournament for the second year in a row to seal their playoff berth. Tatum himself misfired big-time initially, shooting below 40% from the field, including a dismal 27% from the 3-point line.

Nevertheless, this tough road to redemption has helped Tatum and the Boston Celtics in their rise to the top. The three-time NBA All-Star also highlighted one of the most difficult moments of the season that he felt was vital to his and the team's turnaround.

Here's what Tatum said regarding this after the Game 7 win over Miami (via House of Highlights):

"The toughest moment for me was blowing that 25-point lead against New York and RJ Barrett hit the game-winning shot over me. That was the lowest moment for me. I think shortly after that things started to turn around."

Tatum referred to the game that took place at MSG on January 6 between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, ending 108-105 in favor of the Knicks. Boston was 18-21 at that stage but went on to finish with a 51-31 record, the second-best in the East.

Jayson Tatum wins inaugural NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP award named after Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird

The NBA introduced the Conference Finals MVP awards this year. The Western Conference Finals MVP trophy was named after LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson. His rival Larry Bird was honored with the same for the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award.

It was only fitting for a Boston Celtics player to claim the inaugural ECF MVP award. Jayson Tatum bagged the honors for his remarkable outing in the seven-game series against the Miami Heat. Tatum averaged 25 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists, shooting on a 47/36/85 shooting split.

StatMuse @statmuse Jayson Tatum this playoffs:



— 27/7/6

— 45/38/83%

— Won vs KD, Giannis, Jimmy

— Won 2 Game 7s

— ECF MVP Jayson Tatum this playoffs:— 27/7/6— 45/38/83%— Won vs KD, Giannis, Jimmy— Won 2 Game 7s— ECF MVP https://t.co/M46PzfXxf8

The 2022 first-team All-NBA member was phenomenal in the penultimate game as well. He recorded 26 points, ten rebounds and six assists to lead the Celtics to a 100-96 win.

Tatum has now beaten Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler during a single postseason run. If he can topple Steph Curry in the NBA Finals, his case to become the face of the league will receive a massive boost.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far