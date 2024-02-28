“Blowing things out of proportion like a mf”: Damian Lillard slams NBA media after reports of loneliness in Milwaukee

Damian Lillard refuted reports about his situation in Milwaukee after comments surfaced suggesting he was feeling lonely following his trade from Portland. The Bucks All-Star took to Instagram to address and dismiss these reports.

A Bucks fan page on Instagram quoted part of Chris Mannix's interview with Damian Lillard in Sports Illustrated, where Lillard expressed sadness about leaving behind what he had built in Portland.

"Being away from my kids is tough. In Portland, my life was set up…Just my whole life was set up perfectly right there," Lillard said in the interview. “So just leaving that behind alone is a lot. And then you add the basketball side to it, and that is what it is."

“It’s definitely lonely because I’m such a family guy. My life is my family.”

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Lillard said his quotes were blown out of proportion.

Dame calls reports on his Milwaukee situation "overblown" in a now-deleted Instagram story

“Blowing things out of proportion like a mf,” he wrote.

He also commented on the post, saying he was doing fine.

Dame comments on the post about his situation in Milwaukee.

“Y’all gotta stop man. I am just fine lol,” he said.

Damian Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason after spending the first 11 years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, the team that selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Last year, as NBA free agency opened, Lillard initially requested a trade to Miami, where he could have joined forces with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

However, the Trail Blazers organization chose a different path, acquiring Deandre Ayton and Toumani Camara from the Phoenix Suns, along with Jrue Holiday (later rerouted to the Boston Celtics), a 2029 1st-round pick and two first-round pick swaps from the Bucks.

Damian Lillard addresses the Bucks’ erratic start to the season

In the same interview, Damian Lillard expressed his expectation that the Bucks would have started the season better than they did.

“I thought we was going to be how Boston is right now. But I think what I’ve learned is that some things take time, especially stuff that has reward in the end,” Lillard said.

The Boston Celtics have a league-best 46-12 record.

“You can’t come into it and think that it’s just going to be all peaches and cream. We’ve had our ups and downs. We’ve had a coaching change. I haven’t completely settled in to finding who am I on this team. And that’s kind of a tough thing.”

After playing 43 games in the season, the Bucks fired their first-year head coach, Adrian Griffin, even though the team had a 30 -13 record. The team hired Doc Rivers to replace him.

So far, Rivers has notched a 6-7 record with the Bucks, who are third in the Eastern Conference with a 38-21 record.