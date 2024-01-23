"Blud ain’t worth 2 nickels" - Deandre Ayton claiming his worth as 'max player' in league has NBA fans roasting him

Deandre Ayton has been continued to have a metaphorical question mark hanging over his head. While the big man has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career, he's also struggled at times while notably butting heads with former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams. After being traded from the Suns to the Portland Trail Blazers, Ayton expressed optimism about his future.

At the time of the deal, Ayton was fresh off the first year of his four-year $132 million contract with the Suns. However, his production was lacking. While some thought that the team parted ways with Williams to find a way to keep Ayton happy, it then shipped the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft to Portland.

Initially, Deandre Ayton was optimistic about the move, explaining that of all the places Phoenix could have traded him, he was glad it sent him somewhere he was valued. Despite that, he and the Blazers (12-30) have struggled this season.

During that time, Ayton has also dealt with injuries, with a nagging knee injury recently sidelining him for 11 games. Of a possible 42 games, Ayton has played in just 26 while averaging a career-low 12.8 points per game.

While speaking with Mark Medina, Deandre Ayton recently defended his value:

"I got nothing to prove in this league. I'm a max player, and I'll continue to be a max player."

Deandre Ayton's recent return after missing 12 games

Recently, Deandre Ayton missed 11 games for the Trail Blazers as the result of an injury that's kept him on the sidelines since Dec. 23. In addition, the big man also notably missed an extra game as a result of ice in his neighborhood.

Despite his and the Blazers' best efforts to help him make it out of his neighborhood, the big man was ruled out as a result of the weather. When he returned to action last week against the Indiana Pacers, he struggled, scoring just 12 points and hauling down eight rebounds in 30 minutes. His 6-for-15 shooting was a stark drop from his 53.7% field goal percentage this season.

After the game, Ayton opened up on his big return, explaining that his knee is perfect, but his stamina needs work. Despite that, he praised his teammates and the Blazers coaching staff for their part in helping him get back in a groove:

"Me coming back against the No. 1 pace team in the world. A lack of oxygen coming to the brain, and all that stuff kicked in. My teammates had me, just talking me through. And the coaching staff had my back, trying to protect me in ways."

Given the Blazers' continued struggles, Ayton's presence back on the court is certainly a welcome sight for them.

