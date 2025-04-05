"Blud thinks he’s Steph Curry" - NBA fans stunned as Jaylen Brown nails insane one-legged half-court shot en route to Celtics milestone

Several fans were stunned as Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown knocked a half-court shot near the logo to beat the shot clock.

Around four minutes into Friday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns, Brown had to heave a shot as the 24-second clock was about to expire. Brown caught a pass from Derrick White but had to improvise as Suns' Bradley Beal broke the play.

A couple of fans mentioned one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

"Blud thinks he’s Steph," a fan tweeted.

"Steph gotta be proud," another fan posted.

Another fan mentioned LA Lakers star Luka Doncic, who has his fair share of highlight shots.

"Bro thinks he’s Luka," a fan said.

Here are other fan reactions:

"The bank was open!," another fan said.

"Watch the replay. He also surpassed Antoine Walker with that shot and became the 14th all-time scorer in the Celtics' history," a fan commented.

Brown's 3-pointer is also historic. He surpassed NBA legend Antoine Walker in the Celtics' all-time scoring list. Walker is ranked 14th with 11,386 points. Coming into the game, Brown had 11,384 points.

Brown's co-star, Jayson Tatum, is already ninth on the list (13,713).

Jaylen Brown posts cryptic photo of hair

On Monday, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown shared a post on X of what seemed to be a cut hair. The tweet generated buzz from fans on the social media platform, whether the four-time NBA All-Star shaved his beard or head.

"Eid Kareem," Brown wrote.

The post came before Monday's 117-103 road victory against the Memphis Grizzlies. Brown didn't play in that game due to injury.

Jaylen Brown, the 2024 NBA finals MVP, is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists (career-high) and 1.2 steals. In 34.8 minutes per game, he shoots 46.2%, including 31.9% from the 3-point line.

Coming into Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns, he had appeared in 60 games for the Boston Celtics, the apparent No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

