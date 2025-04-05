  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jaylen Brown
  • "Blud thinks he’s Steph Curry" - NBA fans stunned as Jaylen Brown nails insane one-legged half-court shot en route to Celtics milestone

"Blud thinks he’s Steph Curry" - NBA fans stunned as Jaylen Brown nails insane one-legged half-court shot en route to Celtics milestone

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 05, 2025 01:47 GMT
Boston Celtics v Sacramento Kings - Source: Getty
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown nails a buzzer-beating half-court shot on Friday against the Suns (Image source: Getty)

Several fans were stunned as Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown knocked a half-court shot near the logo to beat the shot clock.

Ad

Around four minutes into Friday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns, Brown had to heave a shot as the 24-second clock was about to expire. Brown caught a pass from Derrick White but had to improvise as Suns' Bradley Beal broke the play.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A couple of fans mentioned one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Blud thinks he’s Steph," a fan tweeted.
Ad
"Steph gotta be proud," another fan posted.

Another fan mentioned LA Lakers star Luka Doncic, who has his fair share of highlight shots.

"Bro thinks he’s Luka," a fan said.

Here are other fan reactions:

"Star player," one fan wrote.
"The bank was open!," another fan said.
"Watch the replay. He also surpassed Antoine Walker with that shot and became the 14th all-time scorer in the Celtics' history," a fan commented.
Ad

Brown's 3-pointer is also historic. He surpassed NBA legend Antoine Walker in the Celtics' all-time scoring list. Walker is ranked 14th with 11,386 points. Coming into the game, Brown had 11,384 points.

Brown's co-star, Jayson Tatum, is already ninth on the list (13,713).

Jaylen Brown posts cryptic photo of hair

On Monday, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown shared a post on X of what seemed to be a cut hair. The tweet generated buzz from fans on the social media platform, whether the four-time NBA All-Star shaved his beard or head.

Ad
"Eid Kareem," Brown wrote.
Ad

The post came before Monday's 117-103 road victory against the Memphis Grizzlies. Brown didn't play in that game due to injury.

Jaylen Brown, the 2024 NBA finals MVP, is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists (career-high) and 1.2 steals. In 34.8 minutes per game, he shoots 46.2%, including 31.9% from the 3-point line.

Coming into Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns, he had appeared in 60 games for the Boston Celtics, the apparent No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB, and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी