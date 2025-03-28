Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban was expected to retain his influence in the team's basketball operations after selling his majority stake to the Adelson family in 2023 for $3.5 billion. However, almost 15 months since the deal was official, Cuban's influence has dwindled down to a point where he had no say in the Luka Doncic trade that has created a catastrophic unrest between the franchise and its fans.

While most fingers have been pointed at Mavericks GM Nico Harrison and Governor Patrick Dumont for allowing the move, some have called out Cuban for selling his majority stake. Amid the growing shout against the billionaire businessman, Cuban broke the silence on the situation in a Facebook comment threat, accusing the NBA and Adelsons of hindering his position in the organization.

"I fully expected to run basketball, " Cuban wrote (via WFAA). The NBA wouldn’t let me put it in the contract. They took it out. I thought [the Adelsons] would stick to their word because they didn’t know the first thing about running a team. Someone obviously changed their mind."

Mark Cuban brought the Mavericks to prominence under his ownership. The Mavericks had multiple NBA Finals appearances with legend Dirk Nowitzki, who also led them to a title win in 2011. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic took them to the Western Conference finals in 2022 and the NBA Finals in 2024.

Cuban claimed several times that he wouldn't have allowed the deal if consulted. However, by the time Nico Harrison and the brass informed him, the deal was already through.

