"Bob Myers for Brooklyn GM" - NBA fans hyped over ex-Warriors GM possibly making front-office comeback

Bob Myers was the general manager of the Golden State Warriors for 11 years and helped create one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history. Between 2012 and 2023, the Warriors would win four NBA titles (2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022) under Myers's leadership. Golden State also set a record for the best regular season record of all time in 2016 with a 73-9 record, although they lost in Game 7 of the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Since leaving his role as Warriors GM, Bob Myers has become an on-air analyst for ESPN's NBA countdown. However, it is rumored that he may again be available as an NBA executive.

Reports have the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers as potential suitors for Myers and fans have started hoping for him to join their squad to bring them back to the competitive front:

"Bob Myers for Brooklyn GM," one fan said.

"President of Basketball Operations for the Nets perhaps?" a fan speculated

"Are we in the big time soon???" another fan asked

"Please Joe Tsai (Nets Owners)" another fan pleaded

However, not all fans have seemed to buy into the Myers hype train:

"Let the Sixers have him," one fan posted

"He advised the Warriors into drafting 3 bums in the lottery back to back to back," another fan commented

Myers will undoubtedly have his fair share of suitors. However, the choice will ultimately be whether he wants to return to an NBA front office and, if he does, which front office that will be.

"Whatever Kevin would want, Kevin would get" - Bob Myers talks about his experiences with Kevin Durant amidst reports of fall out between him and the Suns

Bob Myers was Kevin Durant's General Manager for the Golden State Warriors from the 2016-17 season until the 2018-19 season. Myers recruited Durant to Golden State in a move that shocked the NBA world and caused a lot of criticism to be directed at KD.

Myers said that this criticism Durant received for the move made his effort to make Durant happy a top priority:

"Only Kevin was the one that faced scrutiny, so whatever Kevin would want, had I still been with the Warriors, Kevin would get... Now if you're Kevin, you're sitting there going hang on a second here... Now I hear my (Durant) name being mentioned. He's a human being... as a human being I imagine you're knid of shaken up."

Powerful insights from a former executive and friend of Durant in Bob Myers, who has been caught off guard by the Phoenix Suns shopping him around. With the trade deadline passed, Durant will finish the season with the Suns. However, no one knows what will happen when the off-season comes around.

