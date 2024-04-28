Bob Myers gets flashbacks of LeBron James’ 2016 finals chase-down block after Lakers star swats Jamal Murray 

LeBron James had ex-Warriors GM Bob Myers getting flashbacks of the 2016 NBA Finals Game 7 chase-down block on Andre Iguodala during Nuggets-Lakers Game 4. James tracked down Jamal Murray's drive after the Nuggets guard blew by him during a third-quarter possession. The excellent recovery had everyone on their feet, especially Myers.

While lauding the 39-year-old's incredible defensive play on ESPN's broadcast, Myers didn't mind reminding everybody of James' iconic moment from eight seasons ago that crushed the 72-9 Warriors' hopes of a repeat.

"That's more impressive to me than the scoring," Myers said. "Chasing down a blocked shot ... I remember when he did that one time in Oakland. I didn't like it. ... But you've got to give him his respect."

James didn't find much success against the Dubs in the finals under Bob Myers' tenure as Golden State's GM. He was responsible for putting together a team that stopped James from potentially winning three more championships in his illustrious career.

However, in his only finals win against the Warriors, LeBron James gave the franchise and its fans their biggest heartbreak on the grandest stage. James led the Cavaliers to a championship win, becoming the first team to overturn a 3-1 deficit.

The chase-down block Myers referenced on Saturday stole the Warriors' easiest chance to score a go-ahead basket in transition with under two minutes left and the game tied 89-89. The Dubs taking the lead could have put immense pressure on the Cavs to tie the game and regain the lead.

The Warriors ended the contest without adding to their total, while a Kyrie Irving 3 over Steph Curry with 53 seconds left and James' free throw with 10 seconds on the clock iced the game for the Cavaliers.

LeBron James down 3-1 against another unbeatable-looking defending champion

Eight years after overturning a 3-1 deficit against the best team in the league and a defending champion, LeBron James finds himself in the same spot. This time, it's the Denver Nuggets, who were on an 11-game winning streak against the Lakers and were expected to sweep the Purple and Gold for the second consecutive year.

However, James, on the quest to come back from a 3-0 deficit, saved the Lakers from embarrassment with a clutch effort in Saturday's Game 4. James improved to 16-13 in elimination games with a 30-point outing on 60.9% shooting to lead LA to a 119-108 home win.

James added five rebounds, four assists and three steals, too. He was excellent on both ends, especially defensively, holding the Nuggets to 33.3% shooting as a primary defender.

However, the most decisive part of LeBron James' game was his clutch scoring. In the fourth quarter, James scored 16 of his 30 points, helping the Lakers sustain their big lead down the stretch. LA's inability to do so in the previous three games saw it blow double-digit halftime leads and endure an 0-3 start to the series.

