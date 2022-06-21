"How much is the ownership going to spend? Or is there going to be an opportunity to spend?" - Bobby Marks outlines Boston Celtics' offseason prospects

The Boston Celtics ended their season with a 4-2 loss in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. However, if you were to project this outcome in, say, November of 2021, the vast majority would disagree with your prediction.

Not many expected the Celtics to reach the finals after such a tumultuous start to their season.

The Celtics looked more than fit to win it all entering the playoffs, but played two seven-game series before reaching the finals. This knocked the air out of their system as they tried to force a third seven-game series in a single postseason last Thursday.

Rest assured, the Celtics' offseason isn't filled with too many free-agency or extension woes. ESPN's NBA Front-Office insider Bobby Marks commented on the Boston Celtics' offseason, saying:

"Basically, it's kinda like, 'Where does this team go forward?' ... There's two things, the first one is how much is the ownership going to spend? Or is there going to be an opportunity to spend?"

"I think you need a backup point guard, you need a playmaking point guard, I think you need a point-guard to come off the bench and set the table here. I don't think this roster has it"

Although not an immediate issue, Marks brought up Jaylen Brown's extension and his thoughts on it. He said:

"There is no way in hell Jaylen Brown is signing an extension in Boston, not because of, he doesn't want to be there, it's basically cause he would take a hundred million dollar haircut, remember Brown signed a non-max extension in 2019"

Jaylen Brown's extension would essentially be $120 million less than what he could sign as a free-agent, according to Marks.

Point guard play was a recurring issue for the Boston Celtics this season

Turnovers were a big issue for the Boston Celtics throughout the postseason.

Marcus Smart as the leader on offense and on defense clearly doesn't tally up. His defensive skills are already accounted for, as he is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. However, his deficiencies as a point guard hurt the Boston Celtics.

Their high turnover games often involved Jayson Tatum (or Jaylen Brown) bringing the ball up, dribbling into heavy traffic and turning it over.

Having a dedicated point-guard to set up plays for Tatum and Brown circumvents two issues. One is that Tatum and Brown are relieved of their ball-handling duties.

Two, more off-ball movement from both creates an imbalance in the defense, as both of these players are prone to attracting blitzes.

