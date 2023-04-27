Bobby Marks questions Mike Budenholzer’s position with the Milwaukee Bucks, says ‘everyone has an expiration date

Questions have been raised over Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer’s future at the helm for next season.

The Bucks were the best defensive team in the NBA this season and were the first seed in the Eastern Conference. They had started the regular season by winning nine straight games, although rumors of tension between the head coach and players have been swirling for quite some time.

However, the way the season has ended is bound to ring a lot of alarm bells.

Speaking to ESPN, Bobby Marks suggested that Mike Budenholzer might finally have run out of time in Milwaukee:

“Milwaukee won the championship in 2021 and lost in the second round the following year. Is he the right guy to rake Milwaukee forward? There are multiple meltdowns. It is the hard truth, but everyone has an expiration date, in coaching.”

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks



To Bucks fans worldwide: this journey isn’t over but we wouldn't have made it this far without you.



Thank you for your unwavering support and belief in what comes next. The path to success isn’t always straight. Time to take the next step forward.To Bucks fans worldwide: this journey isn’t over but we wouldn't have made it this far without you.Thank you for your unwavering support and belief in what comes next. #FearTheDeer The path to success isn’t always straight. Time to take the next step forward. To Bucks fans worldwide: this journey isn’t over but we wouldn't have made it this far without you. Thank you for your unwavering support and belief in what comes next. #FearTheDeer https://t.co/5tAqtmHqQj

Mike Budenholzer tipped to be sacked after Milwaukee Bucks’ exit

This was only the sixth time in NBA history that an eighth-seeded team has defeated a No. 1 seed. The Bucks' playoff struggles over the past two seasons, including last year's loss to the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals, have put the franchise in a precarious position. The team faces a crucial offseason, and there is a question of whether they should blow up the roster.

Against the Miami Heat, the Bucks made a series of poor decisions and lost crucial leads. They were up by 12 points in the 4th quarter in Game 4, and also had multiple late leads in Game 5. Of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s poor free throw night (28/45) meant that it wasn't just Budenholzer who was to blame.

The fact that Jimmy Butler was at his very best throughout the series meant that it proved straightforward for the Miami Heat. While the coach might get the sack, the fact is that the Miami Heat turned up to the series with more intensity. After missing Giannis in Games 2 and 3, the Bucks shot themselves in the foot and lost the next two games as well.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks "There's no failure in sports."



Giannis defines what "failure" looks like to him: "There's no failure in sports." Giannis defines what "failure" looks like to him: https://t.co/NDaoEIP3Zd

“They were better coached. They were tougher. A lot of questions here. The big question is gonna be, what happens with the head coach. Winning a championship buys you a lot of equity. It should buy you a lot of equity. How much equity? 3 years? 4 years?”

Bobby Marks seemed to agree, claiming that Mike Budenholzer might finally have run out of goodwill after winning an NBA championship.

