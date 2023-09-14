Bobby Marks reckons Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks extension hinges on Jrue Holiday's future: "Lose him... big trouble"

Over the past month, Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks has been a big topic of conversation. The two-time MVP has stated he won't sign an extension unless he feels the entire organization is on the same page. One NBA insider recently revealed one factor that could have a big impact on his decision.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, ESPN's Bobby Marks was asked his thoughts on Giannis Antetokounmpo posssibly leaving the Bucks. He feels that Jrue Holiday's future with the organization will be a determining factor on what happens with the All-Star forward.

"I would be concerned based on what happens with Jrue Holiday," said Marks. "I think that's going to be the X-Factor, what I'm keeping an eye on."

"If they lose him, they are going to be in deep trouble."

Holiday is set to becoming extension eligible later this year. If he declines his player option for 2025, the star guard will become a free agent next offseason.

Should the Milwaukee Bucks extend Jrue Holiday to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy?

Considering some of the moves they made this summer, it's clear the Milwaukee Bucks want to show Giannis Antetokounmpo they are serious about contending. By re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, they've kept their core in tact moving forward.

Next up for the Bucks is taking care of Jrue Holiday. Since coming over from the New Orelans Pelicans in 2021, he has been a foundational piece for the franchise. Without him, they don't secure an NBA title.

For starters, Holiday is coming off a big season. With Middleton out for most of the year, he stepped up as Giannis' wingman. Along with averaging 19.3 points and 7.4 assists, he made the All-Star team for the first time since 2013.

At age 33, Holiday still has something left to give a contender. He proved last season he is can play at a high-level and be one of the top two-way guards in the league. Holiday was also one of the few Bucks players to show up against the Miami Heat in last year's playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made it clear he wants Milwaukee to stay in the title hunt. If they truly want to do that, they'll have to retain Holiday. Finding a star on the open market to replace him will be a tall task for the front office.

Seeing that they retained Middleton and Lopez, it will be shocking if the Bucks don't try to get Holiday a new deal before he can enter free agency.